Lightchain AI Enters Final Bonus Round Following Completion of $21.1M Presale





SHREWSBURY, United Kingdom, July 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightchain AI , an AI-optimized blockchain platform, has officially entered the Final Bonus Round of its token offering. This milestone follows the successful completion of all 15 presale stages and a total raise of $21.1 million, signaling strong community interest and strategic backing ahead of the project’s mainnet launch in July 2025.

The Final Bonus Round features a fixed LCAI token price of $0.007125 and marks the last opportunity for contributors to participate before the network transitions to its live phase. Lightchain AI is focused on building decentralized AI infrastructure that enables intelligent computation directly on-chain.

Foundation Set for Mainnet Rollout

The funds raised during the presale have been directed toward infrastructure development, validator onboarding, and developer ecosystem support. Lightchain AI’s technical foundation includes an Artificial Intelligence Virtual Machine (AIVM) and a unique Proof-of-Intelligence (PoI) consensus mechanism that rewards meaningful AI computations performed by validator nodes.

This structure allows for scalable AI workloads to be processed securely and transparently, positioning the network to serve use cases across data science, automation, decentralized analytics, and next-generation dApps.

Ecosystem Growth and Developer Incentives

To accelerate adoption, Lightchain AI has launched a $150,000 Developer Grant Program aimed at supporting teams and individuals building on the platform. The initiative is part of a broader commitment to ecosystem growth that also includes public GitHub repository access, live developer tools, and ongoing validator support.

Additionally, the platform has fully removed the original 5% Team Allocation, redirecting those tokens toward grants, validator rewards, and infrastructure incentives. This community-first tokenomics model is designed to promote long-term network health, security, and decentralization.

The staking mechanism has been fully implemented and is currently being tested by early validators, who are now simulating reward behavior to prepare for the mainnet launch. APIs, SDKs, and other resources are live through the Lightchain Developer Portal, making it easy for builders to begin contributing to the ecosystem.

Final Opportunity to Participate

The Final Bonus Round is currently open, offering fixed pricing and access to early governance and validator opportunities. Contributors in this final phase also benefit from long-term staking incentives and access to grant programs post-launch.

“This final phase is a culmination of months of structured development and growing community engagement,” said a Lightchain AI spokesperson. “The $21 million raised is not just a number—it’s a signal of strong belief in the potential of decentralized AI, and we’re excited to welcome new participants as we move toward mainnet.”

What’s Next for Lightchain AI

Mainnet Launch – Scheduled for July 2025

– Scheduled for Validator Node Expansion – Ongoing

– Ongoing Developer Grant Applications – Opening Q3 2025

– Opening Q3 2025 Public GitHub Release – To follow mainnet

