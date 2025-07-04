Qatar Construction Industry Report 2025 | Output to Rebound at an AAGR of 4.7% During 2026-2029, Supported by PPI in Renewable Energy, Water Infrastructure and Liquefied Natural Gas Projects

Dublin, July 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Qatar Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (Q2 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Following an annual growth of 1.4% in 2024, Qatar's construction industry is expected to expand by 3.4% in real terms in 2025, supported by investments in residential, renewable energy and transportation infrastructure sectors.

Growth will also be supported by the total allocation of QAR210.2 billion ($57.8 billion) in the 2025 Budget, an increase of 4.6% compared to the 2024 Budget. The major allocations in the budget include QAR22 billion ($6.04 billion) for the healthcare sector and QAR21.9 billion ($6.02 billion) for the municipality and environment sector. Despite the presence of positive factors, the waning commercial construction output continues to weigh on Qatar's construction industry.



The analyst expects the industry to rebound at an annual average growth rate of 4.7% from 2026 to 2029, supported by public and private sector investments in renewable energy, water infrastructure and liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects. Qatar is aiming to increase the country's renewable energy share in the total power mix from 5% in April 2024 to 18% by 2030, along with reducing the carbon dioxide emissions by 25% by 2030 compared to Business as usual (BAU) level (the level of emissions without climate policies) and having carbon zero footprint by 2050.

It is part of the government's National Renewable Energy Strategy that was launched in April 2024 by the Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (Kahramaa) to increase solar energy sources in the country. Growth in the natural gas sector will also be supported by the development of the North Field Expansion Project by the end of 2030 with an investment of QAR198.4 billion ($54.5 billion). The project is focused on achieving the lowest costs and emissions intensity in LNG production.

Scope

Historical (2020-2024) and forecast (2025-2029) valuations of the construction industry in Qatar, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to Buy

Identify and evaluate market opportunities using our standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts

Understand the latest industry and market trends

Formulate and validate business strategies using the analyst's critical and actionable insight

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures

Evaluate competitive risk and success factors

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance



3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile



4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

Outlook

Latest news and developments

Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants



6 Construction Market Data



7 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/okh1s0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.