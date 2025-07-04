Chiropractor Posture Correction: Colm Murph of Brighton Chiropractic Office Shares Advice in HelloNation

Brighton, N.Y., July 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What are the daily habits that help prevent back pain before it starts? According to Colm Murph, chiropractor and owner of Brighton Chiropractic Office, understanding how posture influences spinal health is key. In a featured article in HelloNation , Murph explains how posture correction can be a powerful preventive tool against chronic discomfort.

Murph emphasizes that poor posture isn't just a momentary lapse; it can quietly erode spine health over time. Whether sitting at a desk, standing for long periods, or even scrolling on a device, small misalignments add up and place stress on muscles and joints. He outlines practical strategies for maintaining proper alignment throughout the day, such as sitting with both feet flat, standing evenly on both legs, and holding devices at eye level. These changes, while seemingly minor, support the spine’s natural curve and prevent muscle fatigue and strain.

Good posture, Murph explains, does more than protect against pain—it also boosts energy levels, enhances breathing, and reduces tension headaches. The key is consistency and body alignment awareness. With mindful daily posture habits, individuals can improve spinal health and reduce the risk of long-term issues.

The article, Straight Talk: How Better Posture Prevents Back Pain , outlines how posture and back pain are closely connected and offers practical, chiropractor-backed advice for staying ahead of discomfort.

