HVAC System Basics Explained by Carrie Gilbert of BAEHR Heating & Air in HelloNation Feature

GRASS VALLEY, Calif., July 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What should homeowners know to better understand how their HVAC system functions? That question is answered in a recent HelloNation article , where Carrie Gilbert of BAEHR Heating & Air in Grass Valley, California, shares expert guidance on the foundational components and maintenance practices of a residential HVAC system. The piece breaks down furnace operation, air conditioning function, thermostat control, and air filter replacement in practical terms designed to empower homeowners with essential knowledge.

Gilbert explains how the furnace and air conditioning unit work in tandem to regulate home climate, while the thermostat serves as the user interface for scheduling and adjustments. The importance of timely air filter replacement is emphasized as a critical step in preserving both system efficiency and indoor air quality. The article also notes the value of understanding the location of key components and tracking service history to make informed decisions about repairs or upgrades. Routine walkthroughs with HVAC technicians during scheduled visits are encouraged to help identify airflow issues and irregularities early.

The full article, Understanding the Basics of Your HVAC System , highlights how basic knowledge of residential HVAC components can lead to better communication with technicians and more proactive home climate regulation, according to Carrie Gilbert of BAEHR Heating & Air.

