Auto Repair Specialist Don Myers of Scotty’s Auto Repair Shares Insights on What Maintenance Habits Help Your Car Last Longer in HelloNation

MOSES LAKE, Wash., July 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What are the most important habits to extend the life of your car? According to Don Myers of Scotty’s Auto Repair in Moses Lake, vehicle longevity is not primarily a result of factory engineering, but rather the consistent, thoughtful care provided by the owner. Myers discusses the key factors behind long-term vehicle health in an expert feature for HelloNation , outlining the habits that help avoid costly repairs and improve performance over time.

Myers emphasizes that regular oil changes, performed according to manufacturer guidance rather than mileage myths, are fundamental in preventing internal engine strain. He further notes that proper tire maintenance—including routine rotation, inflation, and replacement—can reduce broader mechanical deterioration by supporting suspension and braking systems. Attention to dashboard warning lights also plays a crucial role, with modern diagnostics offering early warnings of developing issues that, if ignored, can escalate quickly.

The article also explores the effect of driving behavior on vehicle lifespan. Frequent short trips, rapid acceleration, and abrupt braking increase wear on critical systems, while gentler driving and allowing the engine to reach optimal temperature reduce internal stress. Myers additionally recommends seasonal inspections, such as battery checks before winter and coolant system service before summer, to buffer against weather-related strain.

These recommendations are detailed in the article, Smart Habits That Keep Your Car Running Longer , in which Myers offers a roadmap for vehicle owners who want to maximize reliability and avoid preventable breakdowns.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative “edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.