|Series
|RIKS 29 0917
|Settlement Date
|07/09/2025
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|7,650
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|100.376
|/
|3.400
|Total Number of Bids Received
|53
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|14,685
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|24
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|24
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|100.376
|/
|3.400
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|101.190
|/
|3.190
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|100.376
|/
|3.400
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|100.604
|/
|3.341
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|101.190
|/
|3.190
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|99.227
|/
|3.700
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|100.219
|/
|3.441
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.92
Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKS 29 0917
| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
