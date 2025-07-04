Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKS 29 0917

 Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management

Series RIKS 29 0917
Settlement Date 07/09/2025
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 7,650
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 100.376/3.400
Total Number of Bids Received 53
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 14,685
Total Number of Successful Bids 24
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 24
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 100.376/3.400
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 101.190/3.190
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 100.376/3.400
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 100.604/3.341
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 101.190/3.190
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 99.227/3.700
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 100.219/3.441
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.92

