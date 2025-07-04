RICH Miner has launched a new free smart cloud mining APP, allowing users around the world to easily make money every day!

London, UK, July 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As crypto assets become increasingly popular, how to obtain passive income stably and efficiently has become a concern for more and more investors. In order to lower the threshold for mining and improve participation efficiency, RICH Miner officially launched a free smart cloud mining mobile application (APP), allowing global users to easily start a daily crypto income plan with a mobile phone no matter where they are.





Start global cloud mining with one click:

RICH Miner mobile APP inherits the advantages of its powerful cloud computing platform, combines smart contracts and remote mining technology, and provides users with a "zero threshold" participation method without the need to purchase equipment or deploy technology. After new users download the APP and register, they can get basic computing power rewards for free and start a daily income cycle, truly realizing "mining on the palm of your hand, making money every day".

Key highlights at a glance:

Free registration, immediate computing power: first-time registered users will automatically receive $15 worth of computing power from the system and start earning money immediately;

No equipment threshold: no mining machine, electricity bills, or professional skills are required, your mobile phone is your "portable mining farm";

Supports a variety of mainstream currencies: including BTC, ETH, XRP, USDT, DOGE, SOL, USDC, etc., flexible and diverse;

Real-time income arrival: daily settlement of mining income, directly distributed to user accounts, automatic and efficient;

Multi-language, multi-currency support: APP provides multi-language interface and global universal wallet access, user experience without borders.

How to mine easily with a mobile phone?

Want to mine BTC, ETH, and DOGE easily with a mobile phone? RICH Miner provides a one-stop intelligent cloud mining service, allowing global users to start a crypto passive income mode at zero cost. The following is a simple tutorial:

Step 1: Download the RICH Miner official APP

Go to the RICH Miner official website or download and install the mobile application through the App.

Step 2: Quickly register an account

Click https://richminer.vip to register a new account. After successful registration, you will receive a $15 computing power reward, which is suitable for novices to try mining.

Step 3: Select a contract and start with one click

Enter the "Cloud Computing Power Contract" page and select a suitable mining plan according to your budget.

Contract Price Contract duration Daily income Total revenue $100 2 $3 $100.00 + $6 $600 8 $7.20 $500.00 + $57.60 $1,600 14 $21.12 $1600.00 + $295.68 $3,300 18 $46.20 $3300.00 + $831.60 $5,600 22 $84.00 $5600.00 + $1848 $8,800 28 $140.80 $8800.00 + $3942.40

Click to view and complete the contract

Step 4: The income is automatically credited and can be withdrawn at any time

After mining starts, the system automatically settles the income every day and credits it to your RICH Miner account balance. After reaching the minimum withdrawal threshold, it supports withdrawing coins to personal wallets.

Why choose RICH Miner?

As an industry-leading compliant cloud mining platform, RICH Miner has a global data center and a computing network supported by green energy, so users do not need to worry about operational safety and compliance issues. The platform is committed to creating a mining ecosystem where "everyone can participate and everyone can make a profit", helping users to transform their digital assets from "holding" to "value-added", and continuously releasing the value of encrypted assets.

About RICH Miner:

Founded in 2022 and headquartered in London, UK, Richminer is a global cloud mining service platform with compliance and technological innovation as its core. Relying on the UK's mature financial technology ecosystem and regulatory framework, it is committed to providing safe, transparent and efficient crypto asset management and financial service solutions for individual and institutional users.

Conclusion: Start your daily earning plan now

RICH Miner is reshaping the way global users participate in the crypto market. With this smart cloud mining APP, everyone can quickly get started, achieve stable mining, and continuously realize cash.

RICH Miner may be the best entry point for you. Download and experience it now, and easily start your new daily earning plan!

Official website: https://richminer.vip

Official email: info@richminer.com

App download link: (click to jump to the download page)





Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks. There is a possibility of financial loss. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.