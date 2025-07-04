Bitcoin Solaris Unveils Nova App and Enters Final Presale Phase Ahead of July Launch

TALLINN, Estonia, July 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Solaris, a next-generation blockchain platform built on dual-layer architecture, has officially announced the upcoming release of its flagship Solaris Nova App, designed to democratize crypto mining across mobile and desktop devices. This launch coincides with the final phase of the project’s explosive 90-day presale, which has already raised over $6 million and onboarded more than 13,650 participants globally.

Bitcoin Solaris: Tech-Powered, Wealth-Driven

Bitcoin Solaris is here to amplify its value. Built with a hybrid dual-layer architecture, BTC-S fuses the security of Proof-of-Work with the efficiency of Delegated Proof-of-Stake. The result is a blockchain that handles up to 10,000 transactions per second with just 2-second finality.

Key features include:

A dual-layer blockchain with a secure PoW base and lightning-fast DPoS upper layer.



A validator rotation system that maximizes decentralization and minimizes attack vectors.



Energy-efficient infrastructure that uses 99.95% less energy than traditional Bitcoin mining.



Full smart contract capability for DeFi, NFT, and enterprise-grade applications.



This is not just tech hype. This is the foundation for scalable, global adoption. And with bitcoin solaris gearing up for launch, the infrastructure is already live-tested and rapidly evolving.

Mining for Everyone: Welcome to the Mobile Era

Remember when crypto mining required an industrial warehouse and a stack of GPUs? Bitcoin Solaris throws that model out the window. Through the exciting release of the upcoming Solaris Nova App, users can mine BTC-S directly from their smartphone, laptop, or desktop.

This isn’t a toy app. It’s a full-fledged mining solution with adaptive algorithms, energy-saving options, and smart device optimization. And it doesn’t stop there:

Leaderboards and gamified missions.



Built-in tutorials for beginners.



In-app wallet integration and stats tracking.



Support for both entry-level and pro users.



For those curious about their potential income, the BTC-S mining calculator gives a real-time estimate of what daily mining returns could look like depending on device and time.

Crypto Was Meant for Everyone. BTC-S Finally Delivers That Promise

The Presale Storm: One of Crypto's Fastest Rallies

Bitcoin Solaris is in phase 10 of its limited 90-day presale. At just $10 per token with a $20 launch price, the potential 150% return is making early buyers rethink their entire portfolio.

This isn’t your usual sleepy presale. With over $6 million already raised and more than 13,650 users onboard, BTC-S is setting records. It’s one of the shortest and most explosive presales crypto has seen in years.

Only around 4 weeks left before launch.



Over 11,000 participants are already locked in.



Fastest-growing Web3 Telegram and X discussions.







To receive your tokens on launch day, Bitcoin Solaris recommends using Trust Wallet or Metamask for smooth delivery.

And if you’re looking to multiply your tokens before the clock runs out, BTC-S offers a powerful referral program that gives 5% back to both the inviter and the invited. It’s a win-win. No fine print.

Liquid Staking: Passive Income, Full Control

Beyond mining, Bitcoin Solaris also introduces a game-changing feature, liquid staking . Unlike traditional lock-up models, BTC-S lets users stake their tokens and receive sBTC-S in return, which can be traded or used in DeFi without forfeiting staking rewards.

Highlights include:

Reward generation without sacrificing liquidity.



Compatibility with decentralized applications.



Integration into the Solaris Nova App for ease of use.



Strengthened network security through validator engagement.



In addition, BTC-S added daily mini-games to boost engagement and rewards. If you’re holding tokens, don’t miss your shot; all the info is right here.

The hype isn’t just retail-driven. Influencers are circling in. A detailed review by Token Galaxy recently broke down Bitcoin Solaris’s architecture, mining advantages, and real potential to follow a Bitcoin-like trajectory.

Security? Verified. With smart contract audits completed by Cyberscope and Freshcoins , BTC-S ticks the box for safety-conscious investors.

And the community? Thriving. The project’s Telegram and growing X presence are filled with real users, asking smart questions, and onboarding faster than most centralized exchanges.



About Bitcoin Solaris

Bitcoin Solaris is a next-gen blockchain protocol built with a dual-layer hybrid consensus model combining Proof-of-Work and Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS). Designed for high transaction speed, energy efficiency, and global accessibility, the platform enables decentralized finance, NFT creation, and mainstream crypto participation from mobile and desktop environments.

For more information on Bitcoin Solaris:



Website: https://www.bitcoinsolaris.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/Bitcoinsolaris

X: https://x.com/BitcoinSolaris



Media Contact:

Xander Levine

press@bitcoinsolaris.com

Press Kit: Available upon request

