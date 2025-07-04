RIPPLECOIN Mining launches smart cloud mining app, making crypto income easier than ever

Washington, D.C, July 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RIPPLECOIN Mining, the world's leading cloud mining platform, today officially announced the launch of its new mobile cloud mining application, aiming to provide global users with a more convenient, efficient and sustainable way to increase the value of digital assets. The new App supports multiple currency options, and users can start daily automated crypto income with their mobile phones without any equipment investment.

As a mature platform serving more than 9 million users worldwide, RIPPLECOIN Mining is committed to transforming complex mining technology into a financial tool that everyone can participate in. The launch of this App is an important step in the platform's "zero threshold, fully automatic, green and compliant" strategy.

"We want to make crypto cloud mining as simple as using other apps," said a spokesperson for RIPPLECOIN Mining. "Whether users have a technical background or not, they should be able to easily access the digital asset mining process through their mobile phones. Even crypto novices can easily participate in the daily passive income of mainstream assets such as Bitcoin and Ripple. Lower the threshold for participation and redefine the accessibility and mobile convenience of crypto income."





Core function highlights

AI intelligent scheduling: optimize computing power usage through intelligent algorithms to improve the profit efficiency of mainstream currency mining

Multi-currency support: support BTC, XRP, DOGE, ETH and other mainstream assets to start contracts

Green energy drive: 100% of global computing power nodes use renewable energy to support environmental protection and sustainable strategies

Real-time profit visualization: The interface in the App is simple, and the profit trend chart and contract execution progress are clear and intuitive

Data encryption and security protection: support 2FA and end-to-end data encryption to ensure the security of user assets and accounts

Who is suitable to get income from RIPPLECOIN Mining?

RIPPLECOIN Mining is aimed at all users who want to achieve stable income through digital assets. Whether they are new crypto investors or senior investors who pursue diversified income channels, they can all benefit from the diversified contracts and intelligent income management provided by the platform.

For ordinary users without technical background, RIPPLECOIN Mining does not require mining machines or operation and maintenance, and is easy to get started;

For users holding mainstream currencies such as XRP and BTC, they can directly participate in mining by holding currency payments to further improve asset utilization;

For investors who want to achieve long-term passive income, the platform provides a stable and sustainable mining model;

For social users who want to expand additional income, they can establish their own income network through the invitation reward mechanism.

RIPPLECOIN Mining helps users from different backgrounds easily access the digital economy by simplifying processes and automating profits, truly realizing a crypto-profit model where “everyone can participate”.

Users only need three steps to start the cloud mining journey

Quick registration: visit the official website ripplecoinmining.com and complete the account registration using an email address;

Choose a contract: provide diversified computing power contracts from 1 to 42 days, choose your own suitable and favorite contract;

Automatic income: the contract will take effect immediately after the payment is completed, the system will automatically allocate computing power and start mining, and users can view daily income in real time in the App

The whole process does not involve hardware configuration or technical operations, and truly realizes the opening of an exclusive digital income channel anytime and anywhere.

Exclusive benefits and invitation plan for new users

The platform now launches a limited-time event of "Sign up and get $15 free computing power". After completing the registration, new users can immediately experience the real cloud mining process and receive daily dividends. In addition, by inviting friends to register, users can receive up to 4.5% of the referral reward, establish an exclusive social income network, and improve the efficiency of mining returns in the long term.





About RIPPLECOIN Mining

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in the UK, RIPPLECOIN Mining is a leading cloud mining service provider in the world. The platform combines AI intelligent systems with green energy infrastructure, and its services cover more than 180 countries and regions, helping users to participate in mainstream cryptocurrency mining with a low threshold and achieve daily automated income. With transparent contract mechanisms, secure asset protection and efficient user experience, RIPPLECOIN Mining has become a passive income platform trusted by global investors.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or a trading recommendation. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and may result in loss of funds. You are advised to perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.