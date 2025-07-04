DSV, 1157 - MAJOR SHAREHOLDER ANNOUNCEMENT

Company Announcement No. 1157

Pursuant to section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act it is hereby announced that BlackRock, Inc. (BlackRock) has informed DSV A/S (DSV) that BlackRock has changed its holding of shares/voting rights and of other financial instruments acc. to section 39(2) of the Danish Capital Markets Act in DSV as follows:

BlackRock’s share capital and voting rights in DSVHolding in DSV
previously		Holding in DSV as of 1 July 2025
Share capital and voting rights attached to shares in %5.02%5.44%
Share capital and voting rights through financial instruments in %0.73%0.09%
BlackRock’s total share capital and voting rights in %5.76%5.53%


As of 1 July 2025, BlackRock directly or indirectly controls 13,316,782 shares/voting rights and other financial instruments in DSV, corresponding to 5.53% of the entire share capital and voting rights in DSV.

Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 43 20 36 38, stig.frederiksen@dsv.com
Alexander Plenborg, tel. +45 43 20 33 73, alexander.plenborg@dsv.com

DSV A/S

1157 - Announcement (04.07.2025) - MAJOR SHAREHOLDER ANNOUNCEMENT

