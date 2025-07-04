Start Cloud Mining for Free — Get $15 When You Register with DEAL Mining

San Francisco, CA, July 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As cryptocurrency continues to enter the mainstream, mining — once known for its high costs and complexity — is evolving into a more accessible, efficient experience through cloud mining. Now, the world’s leading compliant cloud mining platform, DEAL Mining, is launching a free mining bonus campaign: New users will receive $15 in mining credits upon registration, allowing anyone to kick off their digital asset journey with zero upfront investment.





One-Stop Cloud Mining — Open to Everyone

Founded in 2016, DEAL Mining is one of the most recognized and compliant cloud mining platforms globally. It is dedicated to building a secure, regulated, and energy-efficient global mining infrastructure. Using decentralized computing power architecture (ICP protocol), AI-driven scheduling, and on-chain smart contract execution, users can mine mainstream cryptocurrencies such as BTC, ETH, DOGE, FIL, and XRP without needing expensive hardware or technical knowledge — and receive daily returns automatically.

Three Simple Steps to Claim Your Free $15 Mining Bonus

Step 1: Register an account

Visit the official website at https://dealmining.com, create your account with a valid email address, and log in.

Step 2: Receive your bonus automatically

Once registered, your account will be instantly credited with $15 in free mining funds — no additional actions required.

Step 3: Start mining with your free credits

Use your bonus to activate any eligible mining contract on the platform and start earning daily income!

Plus, log in daily to claim an extra $0.6 in free computing power, increasing your potential returns over time.

DEAL Mining offers a wide variety of contract options tailored to users at every level





To explore additional contract offerings, please refer to our official website：https://dealmining.com

Why Choose DEAL Mining?

$15 bonus for new users — no hardware or technical experience required

Multi-currency, multi-duration contracts to fit every investment strategy

Daily settlements with transparent, trackable income

Energy-efficient mining with over 60% operational cost savings

Support for 10+ major cryptocurrencies including DOGE, BTC, ETH, LTC, USDC, USDT, BNB, BCH, SOL, and XRP for deposits and withdrawals

Referral rewards up to 4.5% — earn more by inviting your friends





Start Your Zero-Cost Cloud Mining Journey Today!

With DEAL Mining, the barriers are low, the risks are manageable, and the opportunities are real.

Register now, claim your $15 free mining credit, and join over 1.8 million users worldwide who are growing their crypto assets every day.

Official Website: https://dealmining.com

Support Email: info@dealmining.com

Download the mobile app

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor