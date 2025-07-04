Kering: Half yearly achievement report on Kering share quotations liquidity mandate - June 2025

Kering - Press release - Half yearly achievement report on Kering share quotations liquidity mandate - June 2025

PRESS RELEASE





July 4, 2025

HALF-YEARLY ACHIEVEMENT REPORT ON KERING SHARE

QUOTATIONS LIQUIDITY MANDATE

Pursuant to the liquidity mandate granted by Kering to Rothschild Martin Maurel, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of June 30th, 2025:

240 shares

€26,395,783

Number of executions on buy side during the semester: 15,526

Number of executions on sell side during the semester: 16,774

Traded volume on buy side during the semester: 380,540 shares for €79,648,592.58

Traded volume on sell side during the semester: 380,300 shares for €79,496,652.28

As a reminder, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of December 31st, 2024:

0 share

€26,214,505

Number of executions on buy side during the semester: 14,624

Number of executions on sell side during the semester: 14,612

Traded volume on buy side during the semester: 340,825 shares for €84,878,819.26

Traded volume on sell side during the semester: 340,825 shares for €84,844,865.45

