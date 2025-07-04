A Letter from the company’s shareholder regarding the intention to submit a tender offer, aimed at delisting the shares of the company from trading on AB Nasdaq Vilnius was received

PST Group AB hereby informs that on 4 July 2025 a letter regarding the intention to submit a tender offer, aimed at delisting the shares of PST Group AB from trading on AB Nasdaq Vilnius was received from the shareholder of the company AB “HISK” (please see the attached document).

Tomas Stukas
Managing Director
Tel.: +370 618 21360

Attachment:

Letter regarding the intention to submit a tender offer, aimed at delisting the shares of PST Group AB from trading on AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

