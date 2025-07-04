SMCP - Update on the forced proceeding of the related shares July 2025

Press release - Paris, July 4th, 2025

Update on the proceedings in relation to the transfer of 15.5% of the share capital of SMCP

Transfer order from the Singapore High Court

SMCP has been informed today that the Singapore High Court decided to order Dynamic Treasure Group Ltd (DTG) to return to European Topsoho S.à r.l. (ETS) the 15.5% stake of SMCP which had been transferred in 2021.

DTG will have to comply with this order within one week following notification of the order.

This order remains subject to potential appeal. SMCP will keep the market informed about the effective completion of the return of this stake to ETS.

