New Era in Crypto Mining: MiningToken Introduces Free, Eco-Friendly Cloud Mining for Everyone

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, July 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a significant move aimed at redefining accessibility in the cryptocurrency space, MiningToken has officially launched its zero-cost cloud mining platform, enabling users to mine Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), Ripple (XRP), and other popular digital currencies without the need for expensive hardware or technical expertise.

At a time when traditional mining remains out of reach for many due to rising costs and complexity, MiningToken is removing these barriers with a transparent, user-friendly, and environmentally responsible mining platform.









Seamless and Free Entry into Cloud Mining

MiningToken’s new platform provides all new users with a $100 sign-up bonus, allowing them to begin mining immediately through complimentary contracts. With daily payouts of $1.50, users can renew and reinvest these contracts daily to grow their earnings—without spending a single cent upfront.

“We believe cryptocurrency mining should be open to everyone—not just those with deep technical knowledge or costly equipment,” said a MiningToken spokesperson. “Our model combines simplicity, transparency, and green energy to provide a sustainable mining experience for all.”

Scalable Mining Options and Global Reach

MiningToken offers a variety of mining contracts sourced from high-efficiency facilities powered by renewable energy across North America, Europe, and Latin America. Users can scale their investments with flexible plans such as:

Norway Hydro 100TH Cloud – $100 for 1 day, earn $101.50



– $100 for 1 day, earn $101.50 Uruguay Wind 600TH Cloud – $200 for 2 days, earn $212



– $200 for 2 days, earn $212 Sweden Wind 1.4PH Cloud – $600 for 5 days, earn $687



– $600 for 5 days, earn $687 Canada Hydro 3.6PH Cloud – $1,400 for 5 days, earn $1,617



– $1,400 for 5 days, earn $1,617 Uruguay Hybrid 11.2PH Cloud – $3,900 for 5 days, earn $4,582.50





These options allow users to select mining plans based on budget and preferred returns, offering stable, contract-based payouts with guaranteed principal and fixed rewards.

Platform Highlights

Free Cloud Mining for all new users



for all new users Multi-Coin Support : BTC, DOGE, XRP, and more



: BTC, DOGE, XRP, and more Daily Settlements with real-time wallet payouts



with real-time wallet payouts No Hidden Fees , transparent contract pricing



, transparent contract pricing Green Infrastructure powered by hydro and wind energy



powered by hydro and wind energy 24/7 Customer Support for a global user base





Secure, Transparent, and Global

MiningToken emphasizes user security through end-to-end encryption, compliance with international standards, and data protection frameworks. Every transaction is processed in a transparent environment to ensure users maintain full visibility and control over their assets.

The platform’s infrastructure includes data centers across Canada, Sweden, Uruguay, and other regions, strategically located for operational efficiency and energy sustainability.

How to Get Started

Register at https://miningtoken.com

Claim $100 bonus for free mining contracts

Earn daily and choose to reinvest or withdraw

Scale up with flexible cloud mining packages



Looking Ahead

As interest in passive income from crypto assets continues to grow, MiningToken is well-positioned to become a top destination for cloud mining worldwide. Its blend of accessibility, secure infrastructure, and green mining technology sets a new standard in the industry.

About MiningToken

MiningToken is a global cloud mining platform committed to making cryptocurrency mining easy, safe, and profitable. By removing the technical and financial barriers associated with traditional mining, the company empowers users around the world to build wealth through digital assets—without compromising on transparency or sustainability.



Official Website: https://miningtoken.com

Telegram: https://t.me/MiningTokenTG

Email: info@miningtoken.com

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.