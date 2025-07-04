Vegan Food Market Size to Hit USD 55.88 Billion by 2034 | Plant-Based Demand Drives 10.7% CAGR

Ottawa, July 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global vegan food market size stood at USD 20.22 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow from USD 22.38 billion in 2025 to nearly USD 55.88 billion by 2034, at a strong CAGR of 10.7% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034, according to study published by Towards FnB, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The market has expanded globally in recent years due to consumer awareness about animal cruelty and the benefits of a plant-based diet for the body. The market is also experiencing a rise due to ethical considerations that are lowering the demand for animal-based diets.

Access the Full Study Instantly | Download Sample Pages of the Report Now@ https://www.towardsfnb.com/download-sample/5487

Market Overview

There are multiple diets doing the rounds of the health and wellness world today. Each diet has its scientific existence but people today relate every diet to weight management. Hence, one such diet that has been followed by people in recent years for weight loss is a vegan diet. The diet is also highly followed by people who are concerned about animal cruelty happening at a high rate globally. Hence, many people consuming meat changed themselves into vegans to do their bit for animal care and also to cleanse their internal systems.

The vegan food market has observed a hike in recent years due to the fad of fancy diets followed by people these days. Social media platforms and renowned people promoting vegan diets have also helped in the growth of the market. The diet involves the consumption of only plant-based food products and avoiding animal-based products. Vegan food products many times are expensive due to their high manufacturing cost hence many people’s financial concerns do not allow them to follow the plant-based diet. Vegan dairy alternatives are also hard to find in some places causing inconvenience to people who are new to the vegan diet. Hence, such concerns arise as an issue in the growth of the market but are also managed with the help of companies providing economical vegan options.

Key Highlights of the Vegan Food Market

By region, North America dominated the vegan food market in 2024 due to huge consumer awareness about animal cruelty.

By region, Asia Pacific is observed to be the fastest growing region of the vegan food market due to people highly following the fad of a vegan diet and also people are appreciating the benefits of the plant-based diet.

By product, the dairy alternative segment dominated the market in 2024 as people following vegan diets need dairy alternatives mandatorily.

By distribution channel, the offline segment dominated the market in 2024.

By distribution channel, the online segment is expected to rule the market in the forecast period.



Innovation in Product Development: Market’s Largest Opportunity

One of the major growth opportunities for the vegan food market in the foreseen period is product innovation. People following a vegan diet these days are always in search of meat and dairy alternatives. Hence, meat alternatives made from plant-based sources help the market to expand. Dairy alternatives and their easy accessibility also help in the expansion of the market. Easy availability of these products at economical prices will help the vegan diet followers to follow their diet easily outdoors and also help in the accelerated growth of the market.

Top Brands in Vegan Food Industry- 2025

Brands Recent Highlights Beyond Meat Launched next-gen products with improved taste/profile Impossible Foods Continued R&D and retail expansion Oatly Capacity expansion in Europe & North America Tofurky Acted as pioneer in plant-based meats Alpro Major European brand with 35% UK household reach

New Trends in the Vegan Food Market

Meat alternatives that are vegan and plant-based are high in demand these days leading to the growth of the vegan food market. People following the vegan diet prefer vegan meat made from plant-based options.

Advanced technology and innovation are helping vegan people to get the texture, taste, and look of traditional meat but in the form of plant-based options. It helps the new vegan diet followers in easy adaptation to natural options.

Today restaurants and cafeterias also offer vegan menus making it convenient for people to follow their vegan diet. Hence, it further helps in the expansion of the market.

The market is also growing due to consumer awareness about the benefits of a vegan diet for health and fitness. The diet helps in lowering multiple health issues such as high cholesterol, cancer, and heart attack.

Gain Comprehensive Market Insights – Download the Full Databook Today: https://www.towardsfnb.com/download-databook/5487

Market Dynamics

Drivers

What are the growth drivers of the vegan food market?

The vegan food market is expanding due to multiple factors contributing to the growth of the market. One of the major growth factors of the market is rising consumer awareness about animal cruelty and ethical considerations. People concerned about animal cruelty are preferring to change to veganism and follow a plant-based diet. Another major factor fueling market growth is the health benefits offered by a vegan diet. The plant-based diets help to lower the risks of various deadly diseases and are also helpful for weight management. The vegan food market is also experiencing huge growth high social media influence and the promotion of a sustainable diet by renowned people. Hence, many Gen Z have observed following a vegan diet in recent years.

Price Sensitivity: Market’s Largest Challenge

One major challenge observed in the growth of the vegan food market is price sensitivity. The plant-based food options are high in price due to high manufacturing costs. Hence, many food options available in the market are not economical leading to people stopping from adapting to the plant-based diet. Hence, it acts as a barrier to the growth of the market. New vegan diet followers while traveling or when outdoors are unable to find economic vegan food options in the market. Hence, such scenarios also create an obstacle to the growth of the market.

Regional Insights

Which Region Dominated the Vegan Food Market in 2024?

North America dominated the vegan food market in 2024. The rising awareness about animal cruelty and sustainability factors helped in the expansion of the vegan food market in North America in 2024. People concerned about rising animal cruelty in the region turning to vegan helped the market rise. Also, people learning about the benefits of a plant-based diet for overall health helped in the growth of the market. People with lactose intolerance guided towards the search for dairy alternatives also helped in fueling the growth of the market. The damaging effects of high animal grazing on the environment and meat cultivation to satisfy the meat-eating population also made many people turn to veganism and follow the plant-based diet allowing the growth of the market.

Asia Pacific is observed to be the fastest-growing region of the vegan food market in the foreseen period.

Asia Pacific is observed to be the fastest-growing region in the vegan food market due to multiple reasons contributing to the growth of the market. Social media influence and the influence of renowned people for following vegan diets have helped in the growth of the market in the region. Hence, Gen Z forms a huge base of customers for the growth of the market in the forecast period. Also, consumer awareness about sustainability and the growing health benefits of the diet for overall health has promoted the growth of the market in the region. Also, the dairy alternatives and meat alternatives segment has risen in the market with the growth of the vegan food market.

Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 10.7% Market Size in 2024 USD 20.22 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 22.38 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 55.88 Billion Dominated Region North America (38% Market Share in 2024) Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa

Have Questions? Let’s Talk—Schedule a Meeting with Our Insights Team: https://www.towardsfnb.com/schedule-meeting

Vegan Food Market Segmentation Analysis

Product Analysis

The dairy alternatives segment held the largest share of the vegan food market in 2024.

Vegan diet followers are always in search of dairy alternatives as dairy forms a huge part of the basic part of an individual. Milk, yogurt, cheese, and butter are some of the options we include in our regular diet. Hence, plant-based options for vegans for such dairy products are high in demand causing the growth of the vegan food market. The plant-based alternatives also help to tap various health issues and also aid weight management factors as well.

Distribution Channel Analysis

The online segment is observed as the fastest growing in the foreseen period.

People today prefer to shop online or from various e-commerce platforms due to the convenience provided to consumers. Hence, online platforms are observed to be the fastest-growing segment in the vegan food market. It becomes easy for people to choose different types of vegan food options at economical prices. Hence, the platform helps in the expansion of the market. People prefer to order different types of products online today along with food options as well hence the versatility of the platform is surging the growth of the market in the foreseen period.

Feel Free to Get in Touch with Us for Orders or Any Questions at: sales@towardsfnb.com

Additional Topics Worth Exploring:

The global vegan protein powder market size is set for steady growth increasing from USD 4.82 billion in 2025 to USD 10.39 billion by 2034, with a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

is set for steady growth increasing from USD 4.82 billion in 2025 to USD 10.39 billion by 2034, with a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. The global nutritious food market size is positioned for rapid expansion, with projected revenue increases over the next decade, spurred by the widespread efforts by key players across the globe.

is positioned for rapid expansion, with projected revenue increases over the next decade, spurred by the widespread efforts by key players across the globe. The India baby food market is rising from USD 1.21 billion in 2025 to USD 2.62 billion by 2034. This projected expansion reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.95% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

is rising from USD 1.21 billion in 2025 to USD 2.62 billion by 2034. This projected expansion reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.95% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. The global functional food market is rising from USD 402.10 billion in 2025 around to USD 979.61 billion by 2034. This projected expansion reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

is rising from USD 402.10 billion in 2025 around to USD 979.61 billion by 2034. This projected expansion reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. The global halal food market size is projected to grow from USD 2.99 trillion in 2025 to approximately USD 6.49 trillion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

is projected to grow from USD 2.99 trillion in 2025 to approximately USD 6.49 trillion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. The global food technology market size is witnessing robust growth from USD 229.49 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 538.47 billion by 2034, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.94% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

is witnessing robust growth from USD 229.49 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 538.47 billion by 2034, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.94% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. The global healthy food market size is set for steady growth, increasing from USD 784.19 billion in 2025 to USD 1,864.26 billion by 2034, with a CAGR of 10.10% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.



Top Companies of the Vegan Food Market

Amy's Kitchen

Danone S.A

Daiya Foods Inc.

Beyond Meat

Tofutti Brands Inc.

Plamil Foods Ltd

VBites Foods Limited

Eden Foods Inc.

VITASOY International Holdings Limited

SunOpta

Recent Developments in the Vegan Food Market

In February 2025, In India, SOCIAL partnered with Veganuary to launch a vegan menu for a limited time. The main aim of the partnership was to invite more people to taste the plant-based inspired menu and cater to people embracing veganism.



(Source- https://www.aninews.in/news/business/social-partners-with-veganuary-to-launch-a-limited-time-vegan-menu-across-india20250220183144/)

In April 2025, Eat Just in collaboration with Vegan Food Group announced the launch of ‘Just Eggs’ to be launched in 2025. The product is a vegan alternative for eggs for which the Vegan Food Group is investing $15.2M to ramp up the site production.



(Source- https://www.greenqueen.com.hk/eat-just-egg-europe-uk-launch-vegan-food-group/)

Segments Covered in the Report

By Product

Dairy Alternative Cheese Dessert Snacks

Meat Substitute Tofu TVP Seiten Quorn Others

Others



By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

By Regional

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

Thank you for exploring our insights. For more targeted information, customized chapter-wise sections and region-specific editions such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific—are also available upon request

For Detailed Pricing and Tailored Market Report Options, Click Here: https://www.towardsfnb.com/price/5487

Feel Free to Get in Touch with Us for Orders or Any Questions at: sales@towardsfnb.com

Unlock expert insights, custom research, and premium support with the Towards FnB Annual Membership. For USD 495/month (billed annually), get full access to exclusive F&B market data and personalized guidance. It’s your strategic edge in the food and beverage industry: https://www.towardsfnb.com/get-an-annual-membership

About Us

Towards FnB is a global consulting firm specializing in the food and beverage industry, providing innovative solutions and expert guidance to elevate businesses. With an in-depth understanding of the dynamic F&B sector, we deliver customized market analysis and strategic insights. Our team of seasoned professionals is committed to empowering clients with the knowledge needed to make informed decisions, ensuring they stay ahead of market trends. Partner with us as we redefine success in the rapidly evolving food and beverage landscape, and together, we’ll navigate this transformative journey.

Our Trusted Data Partners

Precedence Research | Statifacts | Towards Packaging | Towards Chemical and Materials | Nova One Advisor