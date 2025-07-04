REGULATED INFORMATION Paris, 4 July 2025 5:45 PM

TOUAX: Half year statement of the liquidity contract

with Gilbert Dupont stockbrockers

The liquidity account under the liquidity contract awarded by TOUAX SCA to Gilbert Dupont Stockbrokers, stood as follows on 30 June 2025:

- Number of shares: 7 255

- Cash in the liquidity account: 32 026 €

During the first half of 2025, a total of:

PURCHASE 61 684 shares 258 058,55 € 811 transactions SALE 64 781 shares 267 055,10 € 936 transactions

was negotiated.

For information, at the time of the half-year statement on 31 December 2024, the liquidity account had the following holdings:

- Number of TOUAX shares: 10 352

- Cash in the liquidity account: 23 029,37 €

When setting up the contract, the liquidity account had the following holdings:

- Number of TOUAX shares: 0

- Cash in the liquidity account: €100,000.

TOUAX Group leases out tangible assets (freight railcars, river barges and containers) on a daily basis throughout the world, for its own account and on behalf of third party investors. With €1.2 billion under management, TOUAX is one of the European leaders in the operational leasing of this type of equipment.

TOUAX SCA is listed in Paris on EURONEXT – Euronext Paris Compartment C (Code ISIN FR0000033003) and on the CAC® Small and CAC® Mid & Small indexes and in EnterNext PEA-PME.

For more information: www.touax.com

Contacts:

TOUAX SEITOSEI ● ACTIFIN

Fabrice & Raphaël WALEWSKI Ghislaine GASPARETTO

Managing Partners ghislaine.gasparetto@seitosei-actifin.com

touax@touax.com

www.touax.com Tel: +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11

Tel: +33 (0)1 46 96 18 00

ANNEX

Purchase Sale Number of transactions Number of shares Share capital EUR Number of transactions Number of shares Share capital EUR TOTAL 811 61 684 258 058,55 936 64 781 267 055,10 02/01/2025 3 150 553,5 5 320 1184 03/01/2025 3 225 829,5 5 350 1295 06/01/2025 11 460 1681,12 9 300 1103,35 07/01/2025 0 0 0 7 906 3307,46 08/01/2025 4 415 1505,6 3 215 784,25 09/01/2025 6 697 2511,92 11 1492 5416,57 10/01/2025 1 100 363 16 1631 5943,14 13/01/2025 6 490 1781,1 5 338 1240,46 14/01/2025 3 445 1612,6 4 238 865,54 15/01/2025 6 265 962,35 10 1041 3836,75 16/01/2025 4 626 2284,4 11 448 1647,4 17/01/2025 4 669 2433,14 0 0 0 20/01/2025 0 0 0 5 525 1910,75 21/01/2025 4 435 1591,1 6 551 2030,83 22/01/2025 1 3 11,04 7 359 1322,62 23/01/2025 8 673 2470,73 3 170 628,8 24/01/2025 25 2251 8138,47 7 520 1859,52 27/01/2025 11 675 2350,65 8 435 1527,35 28/01/2025 11 814 2772,99 3 600 2064 29/01/2025 0 0 0 11 1445 4991,4 30/01/2025 2 250 870 17 1621 5716,8 31/01/2025 3 87 315,98 5 859 3144,71 03/02/2025 20 2921 10424,67 1 0 0 04/02/2025 10 674 2378,27 9 683 2427,01 05/02/2025 3 30 106,77 7 757 2705,19 06/02/2025 4 166 597,24 5 264 954,18 07/02/2025 1 0 0 13 800 2897,8 10/02/2025 2 25 91,5 13 916 3361,08 11/02/2025 0 0 0 3 150 552 12/02/2025 0 0 0 18 945 3581,51 13/02/2025 3 222 899,64 6 340 1386,63 14/02/2025 22 1789 7217,6 3 172 697,88 17/02/2025 0 0 0 13 1038 4243,41 18/02/2025 3 470 1933,4 6 427 1765,67 19/02/2025 1 95 392,35 7 331 1371,35 20/02/2025 4 315 1302,95 0 0 0 21/02/2025 10 1225 5047,09 2 249 1029,35 24/02/2025 7 503 2073,21 3 270 1118 25/02/2025 18 1492 6067,53 5 500 2047 26/02/2025 1 80 326,4 12 724 2972,67 27/02/2025 3 300 1242 0 0 0 28/02/2025 14 790 3218,5 0 0 0 03/03/2025 2 380 1546,6 9 916 3766,35 04/03/2025 3 175 720,5 8 309 1281,27 05/03/2025 1 8 32,88 14 708 2945,38 06/03/2025 0 0 0 23 1281 5618,77 07/03/2025 3 220 996 6 386 1749,25 10/03/2025 13 840 3727,45 0 0 0 11/03/2025 1 150 661,5 4 450 1981 12/03/2025 4 271 1194 4 337 1494,35 13/03/2025 9 711 3140,63 0 0 0 14/03/2025 0 0 0 3 150 661 17/03/2025 3 349 1545,08 22 1598 7231,45 18/03/2025 2 115 542,25 5 177 839,25 19/03/2025 9 836 3912,1 1 10 47,2 20/03/2025 11 899 4158,03 2 11 51,48 21/03/2025 17 902 4155,46 30 2144 10006,55 24/03/2025 14 633 3045,04 6 240 1168,8 25/03/2025 27 1423 6663,55 14 366 1745,67 26/03/2025 3 136 611,67 6 92 416,38 27/03/2025 13 940 4200,29 2 34 151,3 28/03/2025 6 415 1834,95 6 35 155,35 31/03/2025 11 774 3383,26 0 0 0 01/04/2025 12 970 4153,45 0 0 0 02/04/2025 3 110 460,6 5 303 1275,6 03/04/2025 4 66 275,16 3 389 1622,13 04/04/2025 17 645 2609,43 9 713 2808,06 07/04/2025 16 753 2994,59 1 44 172,92 08/04/2025 9 241 958,9 8 495 1970,7 09/04/2025 6 153 593,64 4 213 833,85 10/04/2025 2 130 521,8 24 2318 9379,17 11/04/2025 0 0 0 5 388 1568,3 14/04/2025 1 4 16,2 5 408 1665,47 15/04/2025 0 0 0 10 757 3085,33 16/04/2025 2 20 82,2 0 0 0 17/04/2025 0 0 0 1 36 147,96 22/04/2025 14 1004 4060,56 4 135 557,95 23/04/2025 14 324 1293,11 8 313 1254,76 24/04/2025 3 55 222,78 9 321 1304,42 25/04/2025 8 179 725,18 7 173 706,5 28/04/2025 5 142 582,91 5 143 588,02 29/04/2025 6 266 1076,72 1 24 97,68 30/04/2025 1 80 324,8 3 141 574,06 02/05/2025 0 0 0 14 456 1883,96 05/05/2025 6 165 694,11 5 264 1114,91 06/05/2025 10 521 2188,01 0 0 0 07/05/2025 22 1190 4873,81 12 354 1475,09 08/05/2025 4 357 1511,59 28 1459 6154,44 09/05/2025 4 164 707,2 8 766 3292,4 12/05/2025 15 1083 4599,63 3 60 258 13/05/2025 14 2314 9473,1 19 2243 9287,13 14/05/2025 0 0 0 17 931 3968,8 15/05/2025 15 1200 5189,04 1 0 0 16/05/2025 20 1433 6031,92 2 249 1068,21 19/05/2025 0 0 0 27 2518 10722,62 20/05/2025 9 1003 4339,17 1 100 435 21/05/2025 7 416 1791,2 5 587 2544,81 22/05/2025 6 390 1689,05 6 566 2468,58 23/05/2025 6 463 2019,03 8 560 2451,7 26/05/2025 0 0 0 10 840 3745,31 27/05/2025 4 278 1247 9 554 2497,65 28/05/2025 3 322 1457,63 12 1618 7547,97 29/05/2025 13 955 4544,75 8 636 3062,53 30/05/2025 2 300 1452,99 12 667 3239,15 02/06/2025 8 750 3620,03 0 0 0 03/06/2025 15 1885 8897,39 2 144 665,28 04/06/2025 14 1663 7550,52 19 638 2881,53 05/06/2025 5 306 1381,47 5 381 1721,24 06/06/2025 11 961 4351,98 4 289 1300,5 09/06/2025 0 0 0 4 365 1642,5 10/06/2025 13 571 2544,89 0 0 0 11/06/2025 0 0 0 2 200 886 12/06/2025 6 548 2421,12 4 225 996,01 13/06/2025 7 348 1519,16 2 365 1607,64 16/06/2025 4 220 948,6 5 150 651 17/06/2025 5 266 1136,51 6 360 1546,49 18/06/2025 12 698 2957,84 15 1170 5004,68 19/06/2025 6 304 1308,29 0 0 0 20/06/2025 0 0 0 33 1841 8054,01 23/06/2025 0 0 0 21 1305 5881,64 24/06/2025 11 2458 11160,3 0 0 0 25/06/2025 5 760 3380,86 15 560 2523,08 26/06/2025 1 165 745,8 14 1107 5074,93 27/06/2025 0 0 0 12 555 2564,1 30/06/2025 11 1081 4942,98 5 210 981,1

