Touax: half year statement of the liquidity contract

 | Source: TOUAX TOUAX

REGULATED INFORMATION                Paris, 4 July 2025 5:45 PM

YOUR OPERATIONAL LEASING SOLUTION FOR SUSTAINABLE TRANSPORTATION

TOUAX: Half year statement of the liquidity contract
with Gilbert Dupont stockbrockers

 

The liquidity account under the liquidity contract awarded by TOUAX SCA to Gilbert Dupont Stockbrokers, stood as follows on 30 June 2025:

-        Number of shares: 7 255
-        Cash in the liquidity account: 32 026 €

During the first half of 2025, a total of:

PURCHASE61 684 shares258 058,55 €811 transactions
SALE64 781 shares267 055,10 €936 transactions

was negotiated.

For information, at the time of the half-year statement on 31 December 2024, the liquidity account had the following holdings:

-        Number of TOUAX shares: 10 352
-        Cash in the liquidity account: 23 029,37 €

When setting up the contract, the liquidity account had the following holdings:

-        Number of TOUAX shares: 0
-        Cash in the liquidity account: €100,000.

****************

TOUAX Group leases out tangible assets (freight railcars, river barges and containers) on a daily basis throughout the world, for its own account and on behalf of third party investors. With €1.2 billion under management, TOUAX is one of the European leaders in the operational leasing of this type of equipment.

TOUAX SCA is listed in Paris on EURONEXT – Euronext Paris Compartment C (Code ISIN FR0000033003) and on the CAC® Small and CAC® Mid & Small indexes and in EnterNext PEA-PME.

For more information: www.touax.com

Contacts:

TOUAX                SEITOSEI ● ACTIFIN
Fabrice & Raphaël WALEWSKI        Ghislaine GASPARETTO
Managing Partners        ghislaine.gasparetto@seitosei-actifin.com
touax@touax.com        
www.touax.com        Tel: +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11
Tel: +33 (0)1 46 96 18 00

        

ANNEX

 PurchaseSale
 Number of transactionsNumber of sharesShare capital EURNumber of transactionsNumber of sharesShare capital EUR
TOTAL81161 684258 058,5593664 781267 055,10
02/01/20253150553,553201184
03/01/20253225829,553501295
06/01/2025114601681,1293001103,35
07/01/202500079063307,46
08/01/202544151505,63215784,25
09/01/202566972511,921114925416,57
10/01/202511003631616315943,14
13/01/202564901781,153381240,46
14/01/202534451612,64238865,54
15/01/20256265962,351010413836,75
16/01/202546262284,4114481647,4
17/01/202546692433,14000
20/01/202500055251910,75
21/01/202544351591,165512030,83
22/01/20251311,0473591322,62
23/01/202586732470,733170628,8
24/01/20252522518138,4775201859,52
27/01/2025116752350,6584351527,35
28/01/2025118142772,9936002064
29/01/20250001114454991,4
30/01/202522508701716215716,8
31/01/2025387315,9858593144,71
03/02/202520292110424,67100
04/02/2025106742378,2796832427,01
05/02/2025330106,7777572705,19
06/02/20254166597,245264954,18
07/02/2025100138002897,8
10/02/202522591,5139163361,08
11/02/20250003150552
12/02/2025000189453581,51
13/02/20253222899,6463401386,63
14/02/20252217897217,63172697,88
17/02/20250001310384243,41
18/02/202534701933,464271765,67
19/02/2025195392,3573311371,35
20/02/202543151302,95000
21/02/20251012255047,0922491029,35
24/02/202575032073,2132701118
25/02/20251814926067,5355002047
26/02/2025180326,4127242972,67
27/02/202533001242000
28/02/2025147903218,5000
03/03/202523801546,699163766,35
04/03/20253175720,583091281,27
05/03/20251832,88147082945,38
06/03/20250002312815618,77
07/03/2025322099663861749,25
10/03/2025138403727,45000
11/03/20251150661,544501981
12/03/20254271119443371494,35
13/03/202597113140,63000
14/03/20250003150661
17/03/202533491545,082215987231,45
18/03/20252115542,255177839,25
19/03/202598363912,111047,2
20/03/2025118994158,0321151,48
21/03/2025179024155,4630214410006,55
24/03/2025146333045,0462401168,8
25/03/20252714236663,55143661745,67
26/03/20253136611,67692416,38
27/03/2025139404200,29234151,3
28/03/202564151834,95635155,35
31/03/2025117743383,26000
01/04/2025129704153,45000
02/04/20253110460,653031275,6
03/04/2025466275,1633891622,13
04/04/2025176452609,4397132808,06
07/04/2025167532994,59144172,92
08/04/20259241958,984951970,7
09/04/20256153593,644213833,85
10/04/20252130521,82423189379,17
11/04/202500053881568,3
14/04/20251416,254081665,47
15/04/2025000107573085,33
16/04/202522082,2000
17/04/2025000136147,96
22/04/20251410044060,564135557,95
23/04/2025143241293,1183131254,76
24/04/2025355222,7893211304,42
25/04/20258179725,187173706,5
28/04/20255142582,915143588,02
29/04/202562661076,7212497,68
30/04/2025180324,83141574,06
02/05/2025000144561883,96
05/05/20256165694,1152641114,91
06/05/2025105212188,01000
07/05/20252211904873,81123541475,09
08/05/202543571511,592814596154,44
09/05/20254164707,287663292,4
12/05/20251510834599,63360258
13/05/20251423149473,11922439287,13
14/05/2025000179313968,8
15/05/20251512005189,04100
16/05/20252014336031,9222491068,21
19/05/202500027251810722,62
20/05/2025910034339,171100435
21/05/202574161791,255872544,81
22/05/202563901689,0565662468,58
23/05/202564632019,0385602451,7
26/05/2025000108403745,31
27/05/20254278124795542497,65
28/05/202533221457,631216187547,97
29/05/2025139554544,7586363062,53
30/05/202523001452,99126673239,15
02/06/202587503620,03000
03/06/20251518858897,392144665,28
04/06/20251416637550,52196382881,53
05/06/202553061381,4753811721,24
06/06/2025119614351,9842891300,5
09/06/202500043651642,5
10/06/2025135712544,89000
11/06/20250002200886
12/06/202565482421,124225996,01
13/06/202573481519,1623651607,64
16/06/20254220948,65150651
17/06/202552661136,5163601546,49
18/06/2025126982957,841511705004,68
19/06/202563041308,29000
20/06/20250003318418054,01
23/06/20250002113055881,64
24/06/202511245811160,3000
25/06/202557603380,86155602523,08
26/06/20251165745,81411075074,93
27/06/2025000125552564,1
30/06/20251110814942,985210981,1

Attachment


Attachments

press release 4 July 2025 - half year statement of the liquidity contract

Recommended Reading