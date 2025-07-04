Itaú Chile launches its first Sustainable Finance Framework, favorably assessed by S&P Global Ratings

SANTIAGO, Chile, July 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BANCO ITAÚ CHILE (SSE by nuam: ITAUCL) today announced the release of its first Sustainable Finance Framework (the “Framework”), establishing a comprehensive platform for the issuance of green, social, and sustainability-linked instruments, aligned with leading international standards.

S&P Global Ratings issued a Second Party Opinion (SPO), rating the Framework’s alignment with global standards as “Strong”, based on the following principles:

ICMA Green Bond Principles (2021)

ICMA Social Bond Principles (2023)

ICMA Sustainability Bond Guidelines (2021)

“With this Framework, we place sustainability at the core of our financing strategy, enabling investors to directly support Chile’s energy transition and social inclusion agenda,” said Claudia Labbé, Chief Sustainability Officer and Head of Corporate Affairs at Itaú Chile.

This initiative reflects Itaú Chile’s strong commitment to sustainability, which is fully integrated into its business strategy. Through concrete actions such as sustainable finance, carbon footprint measurement, and financial inclusion programs, the bank aims to contribute actively to a resilient, inclusive, and low-emission economy. The Framework reinforces Itaú’s belief that finance can be a powerful driver of sustainable development

For the full Sustainable Finance Framework, please refer to the following link:

https://ir.itau.cl/files/doc_downloads/ESG/2025/ITCL_Sustainable-Finance-Framework-2025.pdf

For the Second Party Opinion (SPO) issued by S&P Global Ratings, dated July 4, 2025, please refer to the following link:

https://ir.itau.cl/files/doc_downloads/ESG/2025/ITAUCL_SPO_S-P_jun2025.pdf

