EV High-Voltage Heaters Market is Forecasted to Reach US$ 2.5 Billion in 2031, Says Stratview Research

Detroit, July 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global EV high-voltage heaters market size was valued at US$ 1.5 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$ 2.5 billion by 2031, witnessing a market growth CAGR of 7.0% from 2024 to 2031, according to an analysis by Stratview Research.



Stratview Research, a global market research firm, has launched a report on the global EV high-voltage heaters market, which provides a comprehensive outlook of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging market trends, segment analysis, competitive landscape, & more.



Market Statistics

Market Size in 2024 US$ 1.5 billion Market Size in 2031 US$ 2.5 billion Growth (CAGR) 7.0% during 2024-2031 Cumulative Sales Opportunity 2024 to 2031 17.2 billion Leading Product Type Coolant Heaters Leading Propulsion Type HEV Leading Vehicle Type LV Leading Power Rating Type 3kW to 7kW Leading Region Asia-Pacific Forecast Period 2024-2031 Trend Period 2018-2022 Base Year 2023 Number of Segments Covered 5 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20



Segment Insights & Market Share Analysis of the EV High-Voltage Heaters Market:

The global EV high-voltage heaters market is segmented based on product type, propulsion type, vehicle type, power rating type, and region.

Based on product type –

The market is segmented into air heaters and coolant heaters.

Coolant heaters are expected to dominate due to their ability to efficiently heat both the cabin and battery system. Unlike air heaters, which only warm the cabin, coolant heaters support overall thermal management, which is vital for maintaining battery performance in cold climates.

due to their ability to efficiently heat both the cabin and battery system. Unlike air heaters, which only warm the cabin, coolant heaters support overall thermal management, which is vital for maintaining battery performance in cold climates. They also integrate well with modern EV thermal systems, which are becoming more centralized for better efficiency. This versatility and system-wide benefit make coolant heaters the preferred choice for many automotive OEMs during the forecast period.

Based on propulsion type –

The market is segmented into BEV and HEV.

Hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) are expected to be the dominant category of the EV high-voltage heaters market , driven by mature technology, improved fuel efficiency, and extended driving range.

, driven by mature technology, improved fuel efficiency, and extended driving range. Hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) often require efficient thermal management for both their internal combustion engines and electric components, making high-voltage PTC and coolant heaters essential. Their reduced dependence on external charging and broad consumer acceptance position HEVs as a key driver of demand for reliable, fast-acting heating solutions.

BEVs are likely to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period, driven by advancements in battery technology, declining production costs, and strong government support for zero-emission transportation. Because they rely entirely on electric systems, they require highly efficient high-voltage heaters to manage both cabin warmth and battery temperature, particularly in cold weather conditions.

Based on vehicle type –

The market is segmented into LV and M&HCV.

Light vehicles (LVs) lead the EV high-voltage heaters market due to their high production rates, especially in the electric passenger car. Their compact size, frequent use in urban settings, and shorter driving ranges make efficient thermal management crucial to preserve battery life and ensure cabin comfort.

due to their high production rates, especially in the electric passenger car. Their compact size, frequent use in urban settings, and shorter driving ranges make efficient thermal management crucial to preserve battery life and ensure cabin comfort. Additionally, the growing urban population and rising consumer shift toward electric mobility further drive the demand for advanced heating systems in LVs, solidifying their dominance in this market segment.

Based on power rating type –

The EV high-voltage haters market is segmented into up to 3kW, 3kW to 7kW, and > 7kW.

The 3kW to 7kW power rating type heater is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period . 3kW to 7kW power rating type offers an ideal balance between heating performance and energy efficiency, making it well-suited for passenger electric vehicles. Heaters in this category provide sufficient warmth for the cabin and ensure battery temperature stability, all while minimizing power drain on the battery. Their ability to meet thermal needs without compromising vehicle range makes them the preferred choice among OEMs for most mainstream EV models.

. 3kW to 7kW power rating type offers an ideal balance between heating performance and energy efficiency, making it well-suited for passenger electric vehicles. Heaters in this category provide sufficient warmth for the cabin and ensure battery temperature stability, all while minimizing power drain on the battery. Their ability to meet thermal needs without compromising vehicle range makes them the preferred choice among OEMs for most mainstream EV models. The >7kW power rating category is expected to witness the fastest growth in the EV high-voltage heaters market due to the rising adoption of larger electric vehicles, such as SUVs, trucks, and commercial EVs, which require higher thermal output. These vehicles have larger cabins and bigger battery systems that demand more powerful heating for both comfort and efficient thermal management.



Which region shows the most promising growth forecast and opportunity?

The analysis suggests that Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the largest region for the EV high-voltage heaters market during the forecast period. This growth outlook is majorly attributed to the following:

The Asia-Pacific region is poised to experience the most significant growth in the electric vehicle (EV) high-voltage heater market, driven by rapid advancements in the EV industry across countries like China, Japan, and South Korea. China, in particular, leads this surge due to its position as the world's largest EV manufacturer, bolstered by supportive government initiatives, large-scale manufacturing capabilities, and an expanding charging infrastructure.

Likewise, North America is estimated to experience the fastest growth in the EV high-voltage heaters market, driven by increasing electric vehicle adoption, stringent emission regulations, and substantial investments in advanced thermal management technologies.



EV High-Voltage Heaters Market Drivers:

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

Increasing adoption of EVs is causing a rise in EV production.

Stringent government regulations regarding reducing carbon emissions.

Consistent and reliable cabin heating in cold climates.

Simple to design and manufacture, and a cost-effective solution compared to heat pumps.

Essential for maintaining optimal battery temperature, improving performance, safety, and fast charging capability, especially in cold conditions.



Competitive Landscape: Top Companies in the EV High-Voltage Heaters Market:

The market is moderately concentrated, with over 30 players. Most major players in the EV high-voltage heaters market compete based on key factors such as pricing, product efficiency, technological innovation, and regional market presence. Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players:

Mahle GmbH

BorgWarner Inc.

Valeo

Webasto Group

Eberspächer Group



What Deliverables Will You Get in This Report?

Key questions this report answers Relevant contents in the report How big is the sales opportunity? In-depth analysis of the EV High-Voltage Heaters Market How lucrative is the future? Market forecast and trend data and emerging trends Which regions offer the best sales opportunities? Global, regional, and country-level historical data and forecasts Which are the most attractive market segments? Market segment analysis and forecast Who are the top players and their market positioning? Competitive landscape analysis, Market share analysis How complex is the business environment? Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, Life cycle analysis What are the factors affecting the market? Drivers & challenges Will I get the information on my specific requirements? 10% free customization



