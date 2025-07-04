The Dermatology Group of Arkansas Welcomes Double Board-Certified Dermatologist to Practice

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., July 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dermatology Group of Arkansas are thrilled to welcome their newest, double board-certified specialist, Dr. Jessica Pillow, who joins the Little Rock, skin care-focused practice this summer. Dr. Pillow, who is a native of Little Rock, is board-certified in both Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. She has started seeing patients as of July 1st.

Dr. Jessica Pillow brings an impressive background in both education and patient care to the Dermatology Group of Arkansas. She earned her undergraduate degree from the University of Arkansas and went on to receive her medical degree from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. She then completed her dermatology residency at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center. For eighteen years, Dr. Pillow served patients in private practice in Helena, Arkansas, building a reputation for excellence in clinical dermatology. She is a proud fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology, the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery, and the American Society for Mohs Surgery.

Seeing a dermatologist is essential for maintaining healthy skin, hair, and nails. These specialists are trained to diagnose and treat a wide range of conditions, ensuring that issues are addressed early and effectively. Regular visits can also help with preventive care, personalized skin advice, and cosmetic treatments to boost confidence. Whether you're managing a chronic condition or simply want to improve your skin’s appearance, a dermatologist offers expert guidance tailored to your needs.

The Dermatology Group of Arkansas provides a comprehensive array of treatments for skin health and aesthetic enhancement. Their highly skilled team includes board-certified dermatologists, experienced physician assistants, and nurse practitioners—all dedicated to the diagnosis, treatment, and cosmetic improvement of the skin. The practice offers both medical and surgical solutions for various skin conditions, including skin cancer, acne, rashes, and more. In addition, they offer a wide range of cosmetic dermatology services, including neuromodulators such as BOTOX®, injectable fillers, light-based therapies, non-surgical skin tightening, and rejuvenation treatments designed to enhance texture, tone, and overall appearance.

Ready to meet with Dr. Jessica Pillow in Little Rock? Contact the Dermatology Group of Arkansas for more details. Call 501-227-8422 or submit a contact form to request a consultation.