Bitcoin Holds Above $110K: Smart Capital Flows into BTC Miner for Daily Stable USD Returns

New York City, NY, July 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin has firmly broken through the $110,000 mark, fueling another wave of enthusiasm across the crypto markets. But behind the volatile charts and headlines, a quieter shift is underway: savvy investors are moving capital into BTC Miner — a cloud mining platform delivering daily USD-denominated profits.

Instead of chasing market swings, these investors are turning to BTC Miner’s structure-based earning system: users deposit crypto (such as BTC, XRP, ETH, USDT, etc.), choose a contract, and receive automatic daily payouts in USD, regardless of price volatility.



Official website: https://btcminer.net

BTC Is an Asset — BTC Miner Makes It Cash Flow

BTC Miner converts your crypto deposit into a USD-backed mining contract. Your daily earnings are settled in USD, and when it’s time to withdraw, the system automatically converts the amount into your chosen cryptocurrency (BTC, USDT, XRP, etc.).

Supports 10+ top cryptocurrencies : USDT (TRC20/ERC20), BTC, ETH, XRP, BNB, DOGE, BCH, SOL, and more





: USDT (TRC20/ERC20), BTC, ETH, XRP, BNB, DOGE, BCH, SOL, and more All earnings are calculated and paid in USD





Flexible withdrawal options in crypto, at real-time rates





With BTC Miner, you’re no longer speculating — you’re building a daily income stream backed by automated cloud mining infrastructure.

With Bitcoin Rising, It’s the Perfect Time to Lock in Yield

A rising BTC market brings not just opportunity, but risk. Many investors are now converting their BTC into BTC Miner contracts to capture daily cash flow while maintaining long-term exposure.

Flexible contract durations : 1-day, 3-day, 5-day, and 8-day options





: 1-day, 3-day, 5-day, and 8-day options Invest from $200 to $1,000,000+





Auto-compound option for long-term growth





No need for mining rigs or technical knowledge





BTC Miner is increasingly popular with institutional capital, digital asset funds, and retail investors who want predictable results — not just speculative gains.

Why Are Investors Choosing BTC Miner?

No trading risk — just daily income





USD-denominated structure, shielding users from crypto price swings





No maintenance, no hardware, no expertise required





Over 350,000 users worldwide and counting









$500 Trial Bonus + Up to 8% Referral Commissions Now Live

BTC Miner is currently running a limited-time promotion:

New users receive a $500 bonus trial contract immediately upon signup





Earn up to 8% commission for every referral who invests





Learn more: https://btcminer.net

Conclusion: The Real Wealth Comes from Daily Yield, Not Daily Price Swings

Bitcoin is rising — but profits only count when they’re realized.

BTC Miner offers a smart way to convert crypto holdings into structured daily income.

For long-term holders and smart investors alike, this is crypto investing, redefined.





Attachments