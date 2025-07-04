Uncovered Long-Hidden U.S. Resource Reserve In Resurfaced Presentation from Former White House Advisor That Could Quietly Reshape Trump’s Economic Playbook

Washington, D.C., July 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As political debate intensifies over the cost and scale of President Trump’s sweeping legislative proposal—referred to by insiders as the “Big Beautiful Bill”—a released presentation by Jim Rickards suggests the U.S. government may already control the means to fund the majority of programs just like this internally.

Rickards, a veteran advisor to the CIA and Treasury Department, points to a massive store of untapped wealth resting beneath federally owned land—assets that have remained restricted for decades, but may now be on the verge of being unlocked.

“This land… it’s held on deposit across all 50 states,” Rickards explains. “$516 billion in the Salton Sea area of California… $3.1 trillion in Nome, Alaska. And $7.35 trillion in Midland, Texas…”

The Untapped Engine of U.S. Growth

According to the presentation, these lands contain key minerals and raw materials critical to the development of next-generation technology, infrastructure, and energy systems. And while their value has steadily grown, access has remained sealed off—until now.

“The nature of this ‘trust’ – as I call it - is such that politicians haven’t been able to raid it… which has allowed it to grow untouched… for decades” .

“It’s not some kind of government program like those COVID relief checks,” Rickards says. “But it is a chance for the average American to become richer than they ever imagined”.

Could This Be the Missing Piece in Trump’s Fiscal Agenda?

Although President Trump has not publicly linked these federal lands to his economic renewal efforts, Rickards believes they align perfectly with the spirit of the administration’s goals: reduce dependence on foreign nations, revive American industry, and rebuild with domestic resources.

“Trump is re-opening our mineral-rich Federal Lands. And fast-tracking companies that could recover trillions of dollars’ worth of resources, right here in America” .

“We have everything we need right under our feet… and now we may finally have the clearance to access it” .

A Century-Old Resource, a 21st Century Solution

Many of the resource zones outlined in the presentation have been trapped in bureaucratic limbo for decades:



“Resolution Copper Mine… sitting for 29 years”

“Pebble Mine… mothballed since 1990

“Thacker Pass Lithium Mine… stalled since 1978”





Rickards contends that unlocking even a fraction of these projects could ease pressure on taxpayers and deliver the material resources needed for infrastructure, defense, and energy independence.

“We know exactly where these minerals are. We know they’re worth trillions of dollars. And now—for the first time in half a century—we can go get them” .

“The Asset Is Already Ours”

Unlike stimulus checks or bond-funded bailouts, Rickards emphasizes that this is not about redistribution—but reclamation.

“It’s not earmarked for any specific individual,” he notes. “I’m just trying to use terminology that will make the most sense to viewers”.

“This is different. Very different”.

With major fiscal battles looming in Congress, the presentation offers a new way of thinking about national wealth—not as something to borrow, but something to unearth.

About Jim Rickards

Jim Rickards is a former advisor to the White House, CIA, Pentagon, and U.S. Treasury. He helped craft the Petrodollar Accord, has counseled top-level officials through multiple global financial threats, and is the New York Times bestselling author of seven books. He currently provides strategic insight on economic preparedness and national resilience.