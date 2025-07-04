Bitcoin ETF fever returns, DOT Miners helps digital assets grow steadily

London, UK, July 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the strong rebound of Bitcoin ETF, the digital asset market continues to heat up. On July 2, the US spot Bitcoin ETF recorded a net inflow of US$408 million, demonstrating the recovery of investor confidence. Many well-known ETF products, including Fidelity FBTC, Ark ARKB, and Bitwise BITB, have achieved substantial capital inflows, driving up Bitcoin prices and promoting the popularization of digital asset investment concepts.





In response to the difficulty of access and high risks for ordinary investors, DOT Miners, the world's leading Bitcoin cloud mining platform, provides technology-driven passive income solutions, without professional knowledge or hardware investment, and easily participates in the growth of digital assets.

How to earn passive income through DOT Miners?

Just three steps to start mining easily:

Register an account: Enjoy $15 mining rewards immediately, without any threshold.

Choose a contract: The platform offers a variety of mining contracts to suit different budgets and return requirements:





Automatically settle income every 24 hours, view details at any time, return principal when the contract expires, and get stable returns without any operation.

Why choose DOT Miners?

Zero threshold to get started: You can easily start without a mining machine or technical knowledge, and you can start the contract with just a few clicks.

Green energy support: The data centers are located in Northern Europe and Africa, using 100% renewable energy, which is environmentally friendly and stable.

Multi-currency payment: Supports mainstream cryptocurrencies such as USDT, BTC, ETH, BNB, LTC, XRP, SOL, etc., with flexible and convenient recharge.

Endorsed by large enterprises: Mining giant "Bitmain" has made strategic investments, and the platform is strong and has a steady development.

Advanced security: Cloudflare protection, EV SSL encryption, and multi-factor authentication are used to protect your assets in all aspects.

Referral reward program: Invite friends to register and purchase contracts to get a permanent rebate of 4.5% of their investment amount. The more referrals, the more you earn.

About DOT Miners

DOT Miners is a technology investment company, focusing on Bitcoin cloud mining services. The platform has provided services to users in more than 100 countries around the world, and is committed to promoting the popularization of blockchain infrastructure through technological and financial innovation.

We are also actively involved in public welfare, supporting global financial education and digital inclusion projects, and helping more people understand and access the crypto world.

Learn more: www.dotminers.com

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.