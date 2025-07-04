Leonard Hill Selected as Featured Philadelphia Personal Injury Lawyer of 2025 by Tidewater News

Philadelphia, PA, July 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tidewater News has officially named Leonard Hill as the Featured Philadelphia Personal Injury Lawyer of 2025, recognizing his decades-long dedication to justice, exceptional legal expertise, and consistent success in representing injured clients across Pennsylvania.

Leonard Hill , founding partner of Hill & Associates, P.C., has built a respected reputation for delivering results in high-stakes personal injury, medical malpractice, and civil rights litigation. His selection is featured in the publication’s business section, highlighting his impact on Philadelphia’s legal community and his commitment to client advocacy.

Read the complete profile: https://www.tidewaternews.com/business/leonard-hill-championing-justice-for-the-injured-in-philadelphia

“Leonard Hill’s combination of legal insight, trial readiness, and unwavering compassion for his clients makes him a clear leader in the personal injury space,” said a Tidewater News editorial representative. “He exemplifies the kind of professionalism and public service we look for when naming standout attorneys.”

Hill began his legal career as a prosecutor in the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office before founding Hill & Associates, where he has led hundreds of complex injury cases to successful resolution. In addition to his litigation practice, he is a certified mediator and a frequent contributor to legal education programs across Pennsylvania.

As a long-standing member of the Philadelphia Trial Lawyers Association, the American Association for Justice, and the Pennsylvania Bar Association, Hill continues to set the standard for personal injury representation in the region.

Leonard Hill is a veteran trial attorney and founder of Hill & Associates, P.C., based in Philadelphia. He has represented thousands of injury victims throughout Pennsylvania in cases involving wrongful death, medical malpractice, motor vehicle accidents, and civil rights violations. Known for his strategic litigation skills and client-first approach, Hill is also a certified mediator and former prosecutor with the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office. His work has been recognized by Attorney at Law Magazine, Super Lawyers, and numerous peer-reviewed legal organizations.

About Hill & Associates, P.C.

Hill & Associates, P.C. is a Philadelphia-based personal injury law firm representing clients in cases involving car accidents , wrongful death, medical malpractice, civil rights violations, and more. Led by founding attorney Leonard Hill, the firm is dedicated to delivering aggressive and compassionate legal representation to individuals and families throughout Pennsylvania.





John Lancing

john@tidewaternews.com

https://tidewaternews.com