Niu Technologies Provides Second Quarter 2025 Sales Volume Update

BEIJING, July 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Niu Technologies (“NIU”, or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: NIU), the world’s leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, today provided its sales volume results for the second quarter of 2025.

2Q 2025 2Q 2024 1H 2025 1H 2024 China Market 318,719 207,552 501,784 317,667 International Markets 31,371 48,610 51,619 67,634 Total 350,090 256,162 553,403 385,301



In the second quarter of 2025, NIU sold 350,090 units, including e-motorcycles, e-mopeds, e-bicycles, kick-scooters and e-bikes. Sales in the China and international markets were 318,719 and 31,371 units, respectively.

In China, we remained focused on our key product line development strategy, enhancing existing models through continuous upgrades and refining our product portfolio. These efforts resulted in an optimized product mix that appeals to a broader range of consumers and delivers a more enjoyable riding experience. During the “618 Shopping Festival,” our high-end models secured top rankings across major e-commerce platforms, including Tmall, JD and Douyin. This strong performance further solidifies NIU’s position in China’s premium market, appealing to riders who value design and innovation.

In the international markets, we launched a comprehensive portfolio of electric motorcycles, including off-road models. Supported by an expanded distribution network, this lineup has significantly strengthened our global market position, despite ongoing challenges in the micromobility sector due to a complex and uncertain environment.

Our sales volume count disclosed above is based on the delivery from our manufacturing facility, which may vary slightly from the sales volume measured from a financial accounting and reporting point of view. NIU’s sales volume represents only one measure of the company’s financial performance and should not be relied upon as an indicator of quarterly financial results, which depend on a variety of factors, including revenues from accessories, spare parts and services, cost of sales, operating expenses, etc.

About NIU

As the world’s leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, NIU designs, manufactures and sells high-performance electric motorcycles, mopeds, bicycles, as well as kick-scooters and e-bikes. NIU has a diversified product portfolio that caters to the various demands of our users and addresses different urban travel scenarios. Currently, NIU offers two model lineups, comprising a number of different vehicle types. These include (i) the electric motorcycle, moped and bicycle series, including the NQi, MQi, UQi, FQi series and others, and (ii) the micro-mobility series, including the kick-scooter series KQi and the e-bike series BQi. NIU has adopted an omnichannel retail model, integrating the offline and online channels, to sell its products and provide services to users.



