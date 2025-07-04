KMT-hansa Enters Into Memorandum of Understanding

TORONTO, July 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KMT-Hansa Corp. (the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that it has negotiated a debt conversion agreement (the “Debt Agreement”) with a creditor (the “Creditor”), who is an arm’s length party to the Corporation.

Pursuant to the terms of the Debt Agreement, the Corporation has agreed to issue an aggregate of 2,283,706 common shares (“Debt Shares”) to the Creditor in exchange for the cancellation of $171,278 in debt owing to the parties.

The issuance of the Debt Shares is subject to the approval of NEX. All securities issued pursuant to the debt conversion are subject to a statutory four (4) month hold period.

For further information please contact:

Donald Wu

Chief Executive Officer

Email: info@kmt-hansa.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

