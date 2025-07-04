Titan to Hold AGM on August 20, 2025

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan Mining Corporation (TSX: TI; OTCQB: TIMCF) ("Titan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be holding its annual general meeting (the “Meeting”) on August 20, 2025. Additional information regarding the Meeting will be provided in the Company’s management information circular for the Meeting, which will be filed on the Company’s website and SEDAR+ in the coming days.

About Titan Mining Corporation

Titan is an Augusta Group company which produces zinc concentrate at its 100%-owned Empire State Mine located in New York state. Titan’s goal is to deliver shareholder value through operational excellence, development and exploration. We have a strong commitment towards developing critical minerals assets which enhance the security of the domestic supply chain. For more information on the Company, please visit our website at www.titanminingcorp.com

