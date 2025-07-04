Press Release for Early Warning Report Regarding Carcetti Capital Corp.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jonathan Awde, of 1588-609 Granville Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V7Y 1G5, today announced that on June 26, 2025, he acquired ownership of 3,150,000 Common Shares (“Common Shares”) in the capital of Carcetti Capital Corp. (“Carcetti”), a company with a head office at Suite 67 East 5th Avenue, Vancouver, British Columbia, V5T 1G7, at a purchase price of CDN$0.125 per Common Share for an aggregate purchase price of CDN$393,750. Mr. Awde acquired ownership through a private placement transaction (the “Private Placement”) previously announced by Carcetti on April 25, 2025.

Prior to the closing of the Private Placement, Mr. Awde owned, directly or indirectly, or exercised control or direction over 750,500 Common Shares. The 750,500 Common Shares represented approximately 13.24% of the total number of issued and outstanding Common Shares prior to the Private Placement.

After the completion of the Private Placement, Mr. Awde now owns, directly or indirectly, or exercises control or direction over, 3,900,500 Common Shares. The 3,900,500 Common Shares represent approximately 19.83% of the total number of issued and outstanding Common Shares, resulting in a 6.59% change to Mr. Awde’s Common Share holdings.

Mr. Awde’s acquisition was made for investment purposes. In accordance with applicable securities laws, Mr. Awde may, from time to time and at any time, acquire additional shares and/or other equity, debt or other securities or instruments (collectively, “Securities”) of Carcetti in the open market or otherwise and reserves the right to dispose of any or all of its Securities in the open market or otherwise at any time and from time to time, and to engage in similar transactions with respect to the Securities, the whole depending on market conditions, the business and prospects of Carcetti and other relevant factors.

For more information, or to obtain a copy of the subject early warning report, please contact:

Jonathan Awde

1588-609 Granville Street

Vancouver, BC V7Y 1G5

Telephone: (604) 761-5251