A new outlet for retail investors? FIND MINING promises to disrupt the industry and strives to achieve $1 billion in revenue by 2025

Washington, D.C. (Georgetown), July 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, Bitcoin (BTC) has once again become popular in the market driven by multiple positive news. After several large US institutions announced their increase in digital assets, the price of Bitcoin broke through the $110,000 mark in early July, and market confidence has once again heated up. Unlike traditional coin hoarding, more and more investors are turning their attention to FIND MINING cloud computing services, which are more flexible and have a low threshold.





In this context, FIND MINING, the world's leading cloud mining service provider, announced plans to generate $1 billion in revenue by 2025 and provide sustainable passive income channels for more than 9.4 million registered users. With its multi-regional green energy mining farms and zero hardware investment model, the platform is regarded by the industry as a representative player of "mining for lazy people".

Institutions are optimistic about the computing power track, and FIND MINING may become a new favorite of retail investors

At a time when the price of traditional mining machines remains high and electricity and maintenance costs continue to rise, the advantages of cloud mining are becoming more and more prominent. According to a recent report by Bloomberg, several US power companies have cooperated with blockchain companies to explore green energy mining. Cloud mining through FIND MINING is becoming a new form of business that connects renewable energy and the digital economy.

FIND MINING follows this trend and its computing power centers deployed around the world are mainly based on solar and wind energy, achieving low-carbon operation. Its users do not need to purchase expensive equipment or bear noise and maintenance costs. They only need to sign a mining contract online to share computing power benefits in real time. The daily income is said to be up to US$7,000.





The founding team said that "transparency and security are the core."

"We always insist on complete transparency of the process. Users can view contract execution and profit details at any time. The platform also uses multiple encryption and fund custody mechanisms to ensure the safety of user assets."

In addition, FIND MINING has also set up a novice registration reward of $15 and an affiliate program bonus of up to $100,000 to attract more retail investors interested in Bitcoin and Web3.

FIND MINING provides global retail investors with efficient, profitable, safe and transparent cloud mining contracts as shown below

⦁【basic computing power 】：Investment Amount：$100，Total net profit: $100 + $8.

⦁【Stable computing power】：Investment Amount：$500，Total net profit: $500 + $32.5.

⦁【prime Hashrate 】：Investment Amount：$1,260，Total net profit: $1,260 + $221.13

⦁【Advanced computing power】：Investment Amount：$5,000，Total net profit: $5,000 + $1,875

⦁【High-quality computing power】：Investment Amount：$12,000，Total net profit: $12,000 + $7,592.4

⦁【Canaan Avalon manufacturing】：Investment Amount：$25,000，Total net profit: $25,000 + $15,300

(For more new contracts, please visit the FIND MINING platform official website: https://findmining.com )

Industry experts: The second half of the bull market may lead to a new round of FIND MINING mining boom

Senior blockchain researcher Emma Lane said: "With the approval of the Bitcoin ETF and the entry of more and more traditional institutions, the demand for computing power in the future is still expected in the medium and long term. For most retail investors, FIND MINING's cloud computing service provides a participation channel with low threshold and controllable risks, which just fits the development trend of this track."

Currently, FIND MINING is open for global registration and provides a variety of contract options on its official website ( https://findmining.com ) for users with different financial situations to flexibly configure.

About FIND MINING

FIND MINING is the world's leading green cloud mining service provider, dedicated to providing low-cost, highly transparent crypto asset mining solutions for individual and institutional users through a distributed computing network driven by renewable energy. Currently, the platform has provided stable passive income support for more than 9.4 million users.

Media Contact:

Email: info@findmining.com

Official Website: https://findmining.com

Official APP one-click download： FINDMINING





Attachment