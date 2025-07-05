High Arctic Overseas Issues Clarifying News Release

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAW

CALGARY, Alberta, July 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Arctic Overseas Holdings Corp. (TSXV: HOH) (“High Arctic Overseas” or the “Corporation”) is issuing this press release to clarify the qualifications of Matthew Cocks, the Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation, whose appointment was previously announced on June 23, 2025. Mr. Cocks completed his qualifications and became a Chartered Accountant in 2010 through the Institute of Chartered Accountants Australia & New Zealand, however he is not currently designated a Chartered Accountant by the Institute. Mr. Cocks did not renew membership with the Institute in 2020 and is not a current member of the Institute. Mr. Cocks does not intend to seek reinstatement in the immediate future.

The appointment of Mr. Cocks as CFO has been accepted by the TSXV.

About High Arctic ‎Overseas Holdings Corp.

High Arctic Overseas is a market leader in Papua New Guinea providing drilling and specialized well completion services, manpower solutions and supplies rental equipment including rig matting, camps, material handling and drilling support equipment.

