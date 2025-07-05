Bitcoin Solaris Introduces Mobile Mining for Quick Wealth Building

TALLINN, Estonia, July 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a major leap for crypto accessibility, Bitcoin Solaris is introducing mobile mining through its upcoming Solaris Nova app allowing users to earn crypto directly from their smartphones, laptops, or desktops. Designed to eliminate the traditional barriers of mining, Bitcoin Solaris requires no expensive hardware or advanced technical skills. With just a device and an internet connection, anyone can start participating in the BTC-S ecosystem and begin building wealth from day one.

Universal Mining with Smart Tech

This isn’t just mining, it’s intelligent mining. The Bitcoin Solaris system is powered by a hybrid Proof-of-Work plus Delegated Proof-of-Stake (PoW + DPoS) architecture, enabling:

Up to 10,000 transactions per second



Near-instant 2-second finality



99.95% reduced energy usage compared to Bitcoin





It’s fast, green, and scalable. The upcoming Solaris Nova App handles adaptive performance tuning based on your device specs, plus in-app tutorials to guide even first-timers. You mine while browsing or texting, and your phone stays cool thanks to its Energy Efficiency Mode.

And if you’re wondering how secure it all is? The app features biometric login, remote wipe in case of theft, and full encryption.

Step-by-Step: How to Start Mining with Bitcoin Solaris

Bitcoin Solaris mining is designed to be dead simple. Here’s exactly how you can begin building wealth straight from your device.

Download the Solaris Nova App: The upcoming app will be available across Android, iOS, Windows, macOS, Linux, and browsers.



Create a Secure Account: Set up your login with end-to-end encryption and biometric options for safety.



Run the Auto-Detection Setup: The app will analyze your device and recommend the best mining configuration.



Tap to Begin Mining: Literally one click. That’s it.



Track Your Progress: Your earnings show up live in the integrated wallet.





Whether you’re on a flagship smartphone or a beat-up laptop, you’re in. For those wanting to crunch serious numbers with GPUs or ASICs, the system is fully compatible too.

Technical Highlights Driving the Buzz

Bitcoin Solaris is packing serious tech under the hood:

Cross-Device Support: From smartphones to full-blown mining rigs



One-Click Mining: Start earning in seconds



Mining Power Marketplace: Rent or lease compute power for better yield



Smart Contract Security: Validated by Cyberscope and Freshcoins



and Built-In Wallet: Earn and hold BTC-S within the app





For added performance insights, the app offers advanced analytics and gamification tools to track mining achievements.

Skip the Noise Choose the Blockchain With Real Momentum

Liquid Staking: More Income, No Lockups

Staking doesn’t have to mean saying goodbye to liquidity. Bitcoin Solaris’s liquid staking system converts staked BTC-S into sBTC-S on a 1:1 basis. Users can:

Earn rewards while retaining full token usage



Use sBTC-S in DeFi or governance



Access everything directly within the app





No lockups, no wait times. Just pure flexibility.

Massive Momentum Behind the Presale

The Bitcoin Solaris presale is catching fire:

Current price: $10, next phase: $11, launch price: $20



Bonus: 6 percent



Only 4 weeks left to join before July 31, 2025



13,650+ unique users already in



Over $6 million raised





It’s already being called one of the shortest and most explosive presales of 2025. And with a potential 150 percent return at launch, the math speaks for itself.

To receive your tokens on launch day, Bitcoin Solaris recommends using Trust Wallet or Metamask for seamless delivery.

The Hype Is Real

Major influencers are chiming in:

Token Galaxy breaks down why BTC-S is getting attention across crypto communities.



breaks down why BTC-S is getting attention across crypto communities. Crypto Show offers an in-depth review of the mining experience.



offers an in-depth review of the mining experience. Token Empire explores the future of staking and mining on Solaris.



explores the future of staking and mining on Solaris. Crypto Vlog highlights how BTC-S stands out among mobile miners.



All signs point to a growing ecosystem that isn’t just generating buzz, it’s building wealth in real time.

Final Verdict

Mining from your phone used to sound like wishful thinking. Today, it’s your shortcut to real crypto ownership. With scalable tech, unmatched accessibility, and a strong presale engine, Bitcoin Solaris is creating the kind of wealth-building platform the market has been waiting for.

There’s no waiting list. No confusing setup. Just tap, mine, and earn.

