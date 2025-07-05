LONDON, UK, July 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAS MINER Rolls Out 2025 AI Cloud Mining Plan — Fully SEC-Compliant, Risk-Controlled, and Tailored for Crypto Enthusiasts



In an era where Web3 and carbon neutrality are driving the future of digital innovation, AAS Miner is at the forefront, revolutionizing digital wealth creation with cutting-edge technology and a global strategic vision. Since its inception in 2017, AAS Miner has relentlessly focused on building an intelligent cloud mining ecosystem, providing users with a seamless, secure, and efficient pathway to cryptocurrency mining with nothing more than a smartphone and zero technical expertise required.

The Future of Mining Is Here: Your One-Stop Smart Cloud Mining Platform

AAS Miner integrates AI-powered scheduling engines and a global network of green energy mining farms to create a truly effortless mining experience. From registration to earnings settlement, every aspect of the process is fully automated and transparent, breaking down the barriers of traditional mining’s high costs and risks, while offering unparalleled ease of access and high returns.

Official website registration: https://gbaasia.com

Download APP: https://gbaasia.com/xml/index.html#/app

Register today and receive a $10 USDT bonus

Log in daily for an additional 0.80 USDT reward

Start with no cost, no deposits required — experience real mining profits

13 types of cloud hashing contracts (2-365 days), flexible options for both short-term profits and long-term stability

Automatic daily earnings, instantly withdrawable — flexible funds and stable profit growth at your fingertips

Why choose AAS Miner?

8 years of professional experience, excellent platform stability

AAS Miner has a self-developed AI scheduling system and big data load balancing engine to ensure efficient mining efficiency. The platform is trusted by more than 10 million users in more than 180 countries and regions, with more than 100 green energy mines around the world, and is the cornerstone of the cloud mining industry.







AAS Miner has a self-developed AI scheduling system and big data load balancing engine to ensure efficient mining efficiency. The platform is trusted by more than 10 million users in more than 180 countries and regions, with more than 100 green energy mines around the world, and is the cornerstone of the cloud mining industry. Green Energy-Powered, ESG Pioneer

At AAS Miner, we believe that wealth creation should go hand in hand with environmental responsibility. All our mining farms are powered by 100% renewable energy — including solar, wind, and hydroelectric power — achieving zero carbon emissions. We're not just creating wealth, we're safeguarding the planet’s future for generations to come.





At AAS Miner, we believe that wealth creation should go hand in hand with environmental responsibility. All our mining farms are powered by 100% renewable energy — including solar, wind, and hydroelectric power — achieving zero carbon emissions. We're not just creating wealth, we're safeguarding the planet’s future for generations to come. Simple, Effortless, No Technical Barriers

Forget expensive hardware and complex setups. AAS Miner makes mining accessible to everyone — from first-time users to seasoned investors. Simply choose a cloud mining contract on the AAS Miner app, and let our platform handle the rest with 24/7 automated mining. No technical knowledge required. Just pick your contract, sit back, and watch your digital wealth grow.





Forget expensive hardware and complex setups. AAS Miner makes mining accessible to everyone — from first-time users to seasoned investors. Simply choose a cloud mining contract on the AAS Miner app, and let our platform handle the rest with 24/7 automated mining. No technical knowledge required. Just pick your contract, sit back, and watch your digital wealth grow. Secure, Compliant, and Backed by Bank-Level Risk Control

We understand the importance of security in the digital age. That’s why AAS Miner utilizes bank-level fund management and multi-layer encryption systems, along with global KYC/AML compliance and blockchain-based smart contracts for full transparency and real-time earnings tracking. Third-party security audits provide additional layers of protection for your assets, ensuring complete peace of mind as you invest and earn.

Multi-Currency Support: A Complete Cryptocurrency Portfolio for Investors

AAS Miner offers wide-ranging support for various cryptocurrencies, enabling you to diversify your portfolio and earn passive income across multiple digital assets. Supported coins include:







• BTC (Bitcoin)

• ETH (Ethereum)

• DOGE (Dogecoin)

• BCH (Bitcoin Cash), XRP (Ripple), LTC (Litecoin), SOL (Solana)

• USDT, USDC (Stablecoins)



This allows investors to not only capitalize on the traditional giants like Bitcoin and Ethereum, but also to grow wealth across a variety of digital assets, ensuring your portfolio remains dynamic, diversified, and profitable.

AAS Miner: Your Trusted Digital Asset Growth Engine

Whether you’re an experienced investor looking to expand your portfolio or a newcomer eager to explore the world of cryptocurrency, AAS Miner offers the safest, most reliable, and most convenient platform for passive digital income.



Join us today and become part of the AAS Miner global community — a trusted partner in your journey to financial freedom and wealth creation.



Visit our website: https://gbaasia.com

Sign up now and claim your welcome bonus to begin your mining journey!

Official Website: https://gbaasia.com

Contact Email: Miner@aas8.com

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is for reference only and does not constitute an investment invitation, financial advice, or trade recommendation. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and may result in financial losses. We strongly recommend conducting thorough due diligence and consulting professional financial advisors before engaging in cryptocurrency or securities investments and trades.