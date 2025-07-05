BAY Miner launches cloud mining mobile app to help users easily mine BTC, SOL, DOGE

The Bitcoin and Ethereum markets continue to be active. BAY Miner cloud mining allows users to mine BTC, SOL, and DOGE easily every day without any equipment or low threshold

Charlotte, North Carolina, July 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2025-Passive income opportunities in the crypto bull market

As the price of Bitcoin (BTC) stabilizes above $110,000 and Ethereum (ETH) market is active, the adoption of cryptocurrencies in the United States and around the world continues to rise. More and more investors hope to obtain stable daily passive income in the bull market.

However, traditional mining is prohibitive for most users because it requires expensive mining machines, high electricity bills and complex technical barriers.


Why Cloud Mining is Becoming a Trend
According to Chainalysis and CoinDesk analysis, cloud mining adoption has increased significantly during the BTC bull market. It has become an ideal choice for crypto investors due to its advantages such as no equipment required, zero technical threshold, sustainable green energy, and users can automatically earn income every day.

How BAY Miner Cloud Mining Works
BAY Miner provides global users with a solution of "zero equipment, zero technical threshold, and daily stable income", allowing users to participate in daily BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE and other multi-currency mining using only their mobile phones, without the need for complex settings and high cost investment.

Real profit example
- $100 / 2 days, daily profit of $4, total $108
- $600 / 6 days, daily profit of $7.20, total $643.20
- $3,000 / 20 days, daily profit of $39, total $3,780
- $10,000 / 47 days, daily profit of $165, total $17,755
Different contract amounts and periods have different returns. For details, please log in to https://bayminer.com

How to start earning crypto income every day

  • Sign up now: Visit bayminer.com to download the app, register with your email address and get a $15 welcome bonus and a $0.60 login bonus every day.
  • Choose a contract: starting from $100, with a flexible period (2-60 days), you can choose freely according to your budget.
  • Daily automatic mining: The system automatically mines mainstream currencies such as BTC and ETH, and the income is distributed to the account every day. You can withdraw or reinvest when you reach $100.

The issues that users are most concerned about
◆ Are my funds safe?
BAY Miner uses McAfee and Cloudflare to protect your account and funds.
◆ When can I withdraw?
When your account balance reaches $100, you can withdraw to supported cryptocurrencies such as BTC, ETH, etc. at any time.
◆ Do I need to buy a mining machine?
No. With BAY Miner, you only need a mobile phone to start mining and earn daily income.

Start earning BTC daily now
In the BTC bull market and crypto market growth, earn stable crypto income every day through BAY Miner cloud mining, turning your mobile phone into a cloud mining machine with daily passive income.

Visit www.bayminer.com or download the BAY Miner App today to start your journey to daily crypto passive income.

Contact Information
Website: www.bayminer.com
App Download: https://bayminer.com/app/download
Email: info@bayminer.com


Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks. There is a possibility of financial loss. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.

