Shavez Ahmed Siddiqui Sets Global Benchmark with LQUIDPAY Deobank, Wins Top Fintech Honors in 2025

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shavez Ahmed Siddiqui , the visionary fintech entrepreneur and Founder & CEO of LQUIDPAY Deobank , is making waves across the global fintech and Web3 ecosystems. With two major accolades in 2025 — one from Entrepreneur Middle East in Dubai and another from Times of India Group in Lucknow — Siddiqui’s impact is now being recognized on both the international and domestic stage.





His rise reflects a larger movement: the transformation of traditional banking into decentralized, borderless, and user-owned financial systems.

From Global Acclaim to National Spotlight: 2025 Awards That Defined a Movement

In May 2025, LQUIDPAY Deobank was awarded “Fintech Company of the Year” at the Leaders in E-Business Awards in Dubai. Just weeks later, Shavez Ahmed Siddiqui received the “Times Leadership Award 2025” in his hometown, Lucknow — solidifying his growing stature in India’s fintech landscape.

These awards highlight Siddiqui’s transformative work in building digital financial infrastructure that is self-sovereign, compliant, and globally accessible.

Award-Winning Innovation: What Makes LQUIDPAY Deobank a Game Changer

LQUIDPAY Deobank is the world’s first decentralized on-chain bank, created to offer secure, borderless, and transparent financial services. With a strong emphasis on user sovereignty, it removes intermediaries and empowers users to manage their money freely, anywhere in the world.

Key Innovations:

Self-Custodial Vaults for total asset control



for total asset control Visa-Enabled Virtual & Physical Cards for global crypto spending



for global crypto spending On-Chain Yield Savings (6–14% APY) backed by smart contracts



backed by smart contracts Crypto On/Off-Ramp for instant fiat access



for instant fiat access ATM Withdrawals via PIN + NFC Cards (launching globally in 2025)



(launching globally in 2025) Enterprise API Access for Web3 fintech infrastructure



These innovations are already unlocking access for users in Africa, Southeast Asia, and Latin America.

Global Recognition: Fintech Company of the Year – Entrepreneur Middle East

At the Leaders in E-Business Awards held in Dubai, LQUIDPAY Deobank was honored for creating decentralized financial tools that serve both individuals and enterprises. The award celebrates the company’s ability to merge compliance, speed, and decentralization under a single ecosystem.





This positioned Shavez Ahmed Siddiqui as a global Web3 leader driving the evolution of finance.

National Impact: Times Leadership Award 2025 – Lucknow, India

On June 28, 2025, Siddiqui was awarded the Times Leadership Award 2025 in Lucknow by the Times of India Group — a powerful moment of homegrown recognition. This award not only honored his technological contributions but celebrated his commitment to India's digital future.





Official Publication: (https://coinmarketcap.com/community/articles/68625b36e0d38c65cf43de77/)

“Receiving this award in Lucknow, the heart of India, reaffirms our mission to empower 1.4 billion people with financial freedom,” said Siddiqui on stage.

The Vision and Mission Behind Siddiqui’s Fintech Movement

At the core of Shavez Ahmed Siddiqui’s journey is a bold, human-centered vision.

Vision

To build a decentralized, borderless financial ecosystem where every individual — regardless of geography — can access, grow, and control their own financial future without reliance on centralized institutions.

Mission

To empower the world’s 1.4 billion unbanked through accessible, self-custodial, and blockchain-powered banking systems. Through platforms like LQUIDPAY Deobank, Siddiqui is enabling secure savings, global payments, and decentralized wealth creation for all.

“Financial sovereignty should not be a privilege. It should be a default,” he often emphasizes.

About Shavez Ahmed Siddiqui: Building the Future of Finance

A self-taught technologist with 10+ years of blockchain expertise, Siddiqui is the mind behind several disruptive ventures:

LQUIDPAY Deobank (2024) – A decentralized bank offering crypto savings, Visa card payments, and DeFi-powered finance



– A decentralized bank offering crypto savings, Visa card payments, and DeFi-powered finance Protocol Yield (2025) – A DeFi platform with daily profit sharing, AI-powered risk scoring (PY Score), and broker partners including Binance and Bybit



– A DeFi platform with daily profit sharing, AI-powered risk scoring (PY Score), and broker partners including and DODO (2023) – A gasless, index-based crypto trading platform



– A gasless, index-based crypto trading platform BTC20 Smart Chain (2022) – A high-speed blockchain with 65,000 TPS and over 17 million wallets



Each initiative supports his broader goal of making finance secure, user-owned, and built for a decentralized future.

Awards Timeline

Date Award Title Presented By Location May 27, 2025 Fintech Company of the Year 2025 Entrepreneur Middle East Dubai June 28, 2025 Times Leadership Award 2025 Times of India Group Lucknow





What’s Next: Scaling Financial Access for the World

Looking ahead, Siddiqui and LQUIDPAY Deobank are focused on:

ATM withdrawals with crypto cards



Global market activation in Africa, LATAM, Asia and USA



Financial education for the underserved



Enterprise-grade DeFi tools for fintech partners



Mobile-first apps for next-gen banking



Siddiqui’s next chapter is all about scaling secure, sovereign, and accessible finance for everyone, everywhere.

Follow the Journey

Website: www.lquidpay.finance

Media Inquiries: admin@lquidpay.finance

Learn More: www.shavezahmedsiddiqui.com

