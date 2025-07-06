Lightchain AI Launches Final Bonus Round After Completing 15 Presale Stages and Raising $20.9M





SHREWSBURY, United Kingdom, July 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightchain AI , a next-generation decentralized AI infrastructure project, has officially entered its Final Bonus Round, following the successful completion of all 15 presale stages and raising $20.9 million in token sales. This milestone reflects strong market confidence and positions the project ahead of its anticipated mainnet launch in July 2025.

The Bonus Round offers tokens at a fixed price of $0.007125, presenting a final opportunity for early participants to acquire LCAI before the transition to public trading. This phase also coincides with new ecosystem developments, including a grant initiative and upcoming developer onboarding tools.

Presale Completion Signals Market Momentum

Lightchain AI ’s presale, which was structured across 15 progressive funding stages, reached its hard cap target with broad support from retail and strategic contributors. The structured approach ensured measured token distribution and early ecosystem growth while minimizing volatility.

The platform’s architecture is designed to power decentralized artificial intelligence through the Artificial Intelligence Virtual Machine (AIVM) and a proprietary Proof-of-Intelligence (PoI) consensus model. This model rewards validator nodes for completing valuable AI computations, creating a sustainable framework for network participation and data processing.

Ecosystem Tools and Grants Rolling Out

Following the presale, Lightchain AI is expanding its Developer Portal, which provides SDKs, APIs, and comprehensive technical documentation to enable builders to launch and scale AI-powered decentralized applications. In parallel, a $150,000 grant pool has been allocated to fund early-stage projects contributing to the Lightchain ecosystem.

In a move to further promote decentralization and developer alignment, the originally designated 5% Team Allocation has been reallocated toward ecosystem growth, community incentives, and validator support. Public GitHub repositories are scheduled to go live alongside the mainnet launch to promote transparent and collaborative development.

Bonus Round to Close Ahead of Mainnet

With the Bonus Round now live, Lightchain AI is finalizing preparations for mainnet deployment. The round will remain open for a limited time, offering fixed pricing and early access benefits for participants, including governance opportunities, developer incentives, and validator onboarding.

“Completing 15 stages and entering the Bonus Round represents a major leap forward for Lightchain AI,” said a project spokesperson. “We are focused on delivering a scalable and intelligent blockchain infrastructure, and this final phase allows the community to grow with us as we approach launch.”

Key Dates & Participation Info

Bonus Round Pricing : $0.007125 per LCAI

: $0.007125 per LCAI Mainnet Launch : July 2025

: July 2025 Grant Applications : Open Q3 2025

: Open Q3 2025 GitHub Repositories: Public release at mainnet

