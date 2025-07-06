INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines - SRPT

NEW YORK, July 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (“Sarepta” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SRPT). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Sarepta and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until August 25, 2025 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Sarepta securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On March 18, 2025, Sarepta issued a press release disclosing the death of “a young man with Duchenne muscular dystrophy . . . following treatment with ELEVIDYS”, Sarepta’s Duchenne muscular dystrophy drug, “having suffered acute liver failure.”

On this news, Sarepta’s stock price fell $27.81 per share, or 27.44%, to close at $73.54 per share on March 18, 2025.

Then, on April 4, 2025, Sarepta disclosed that European Union member country authorities had requested that the independent data monitoring committee meet to review the death announced on March 18, 2025. Sarepta simultaneously halted recruitment and dosing in some of the ELEVIDYS clinical studies.

On this news, Sarepta’s stock price fell $4.18 per share, or 7.13%, to close at $54.43 per share on April 4, 2025.

Then, on June 15, 2025, Sarepta issued a press disclosing a second fatality from acute liver failure in a patient treated with ELEVIDYS. As a result, Sarepta halted its ongoing clinical trial and temporarily suspended distribution of ELEVIDYS for non-ambulatory patients.

On this news, Sarepta’s stock price fell $15.24 per share, or 42.12%, to close at $20.94 per share on June 16, 2025.

On June 24, 2025, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) issued a Safety Communication announcing it had received reports of two deaths and was investigating the risk of acute liver failure with serious outcomes following treatment with ELEVIDYS. The Safety Communication stated that the FDA was evaluating the need for further regulatory action.

On this news, Sarepta’s stock price fell $1.52 per share, or 8.01%, to close at $17.46 per share on June 25, 2025.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.