USDC and PFMCrypto Redefine Crypto Mining with Stablecoin-Powered Cloud Contracts

Farington, England, July 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a market where volatility can erase gains overnight, a new alliance is reshaping the future of crypto mining. USDC—the world’s leading dollar-backed stablecoin—has partnered with PFMCrypto, a trailblazer in AI-powered cloud mining, to launch a game-changing solution: The new cloud mining contract not only supports top digital assets such as BTC, XRP, DOGE, ETH and SOL, but now also allows users to mine and earn income in USDC.. This strategic collaboration delivers what investors have long been waiting for—secure passive income, zero technical setup, and real protection from the chaos of price swings.

Cloud Mining Just Got More Stable—Now Pay and Earn in USDC

Cloud mining has often faced two major challenges: complexity and volatility. PFMCrypto’s 100% remote mining platform already solved the technical barrier. Now, with USDC-settled contracts, it also eliminates market risk. This new offering allows users to earn daily rewards in USDC—a fully regulated, dollar-pegged stablecoin—regardless of how Bitcoin, Ethereum, or altcoins move. With contract durations starting at just 1 day, anyone can start generating income without buying equipment or risking exposure to price crashes.

Key Features of PFMCrypto’s USDC Cloud Mining Contracts:

- USDC-Based Payouts: Users can purchase mining contracts with USDC and withdraw earnings in USDC, ensuring stable returns that are unaffected by market volatility.

- Zero Hardware Required: Mine from any device (PC or mobile phone)—no rigs, no tech headaches

- Daily Earnings: Receive fixed daily income during each contract term

- Multiple Contract Durations: Tailored to your goals—short-term or long-term

Flexible Mining Options for Every Budget

To make crypto mining accessible to everyone, PFMCrypto offers a variety of contract tiers—all now supporting USDC payouts and withdrawals. From new users exploring passive income to experienced miners seeking risk mitigation, there’s a plan for every type of investor:

$10 Contract – 1 Day – Earn $0.66 daily (free with signup bonus)

$100 Contract – 2 Days – Earn $3.00 daily + $2 reward

$500 Contract – 5 Days – Earn $6.15 daily

$5,000 Contract – 30 Days – Earn $78.50 daily

$20,000 Contract – 45 Days – Earn $380.00 daily

These options let users stay active in crypto without sacrificing peace of mind—ideal for those who want steady growth while avoiding the stress of price charts.

What Makes USDC-Powered Mining with PFMCrypto Different?

- Stability Over Speculation:

Unlike traditional mining rewards that fluctuate wildly, all income is delivered in stable USDC—allowing predictable reinvestment and better financial planning.

- Instant Access, Fully Remote:

Contracts can be activated in seconds with no hardware required. Mining is managed entirely in the cloud. Mining can be done anytime, anywhere using only a browser or the PFMCrypto app—no equipment or technical expertise required.

- AI Optimization at Scale:

Advanced algorithms automatically adjust performance to maximize daily returns across supported assets.

- Capital Protection:

At the end of each contract, the full principal is returned—reducing financial risk and building long-term confidence.

How to Get Started with PFMCrypto’s USDC Contracts:

Sign Up Instantly – Receive a $10 bonus and start earning daily USDC rewards. Select a Plan – Try a short-term 5-day contract or explore higher-tier options. Start Mining – Let the AI engine handle everything while daily USDC rewards arrive automatically.

A Safer, Smarter Way to Mine in a Volatile Market

Since 2018, PFMCrypto has empowered users across the globe to earn passive crypto income through advanced cloud mining. With the integration of USDC rewards, the platform now provides unmatched income stability—blending innovation, automation, and financial protection into one seamless solution. Whether mining BTC, DOGE, XRP, or others, every reward is now pegged to the dollar and immune to sudden downturns.

“Our partnership with USDC allows users to mine with confidence,” said a PFMCrypto spokesperson. “It’s not just about earning more—it’s about earning safer. These contracts bring together the best of both worlds: powerful mining and predictable returns.”

The market may continue to swing, but earnings don't have to.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.