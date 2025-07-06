Presale Completion Sparks Bonus Round Launch for Lightchain AI Community





SHREWSBURY, United Kingdom, July 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightchain AI a decentralized platform at the intersection of blockchain and artificial intelligence, today announced the launch of its Bonus Round following the successful completion of all 15 presale stages. The project has now raised $21 million, securing strong early participation ahead of its mainnet launch scheduled for July 2025.

The Bonus Round offers LCAI tokens at a fixed price of $0.007125, providing the final opportunity for early backers to acquire tokens before the platform transitions to public trading.

Strategic Presale Model Drives Community Growth

Lightchain AI ’s presale was executed through 15 structured stages, gradually building investor interest and community alignment. Each phase contributed to a well-balanced token distribution, encouraging long-term support rather than short-term speculation. The Bonus Round now serves as the capstone to this structured fundraising process.

As part of its broader community-first approach, Lightchain AI eliminated the original 5% team token allocation, redirecting those tokens into developer grants and ecosystem expansion initiatives. This move reflects the project’s commitment to transparency and sustainability.

Building Infrastructure for Decentralized AI

At the core of Lightchain AI is the Artificial Intelligence Virtual Machine (AIVM), which allows on-chain execution of AI tasks. This architecture is supported by the Proof-of-Intelligence (PoI) consensus mechanism, rewarding validators for processing real-time AI computations rather than traditional hash-based mining.

The platform’s tokenomics have been structured to incentivize both contributors and long-term stakers:

40% allocated to presale

allocated to presale 28.5% for staking rewards

for staking rewards Remainder distributed across liquidity, marketing, and development



This allocation supports stability and growth while maintaining a decentralized validator network.

Developer Tools and Grants Set for Release

Alongside the Bonus Round, Lightchain AI is preparing to roll out its Developer Portal, offering APIs, SDKs, and documentation to support dApp development within its AI-optimized environment. A $150,000 developer grant pool has also been established to support builders and early ecosystem contributors.

The project’s public GitHub repositories are scheduled to go live at mainnet, further reinforcing transparency and open-source collaboration.

Join the Bonus Round Before Mainnet Launch

The Bonus Round is now live, offering fixed token pricing following the successful completion of all 15 presale stages and over $21 million raised. This phase presents a final opportunity for early participants to join a decentralized, AI-driven blockchain ecosystem built on real infrastructure.

Key elements already in motion include public GitHub repositories, active developer grant programs, and the launch of a Meme Launchpad to encourage community innovation. Additionally, a reallocation of team tokens is now directed toward ecosystem incentives, reinforcing long-term growth objectives. With a mainnet launch scheduled for July 2025, this phase marks a critical step toward broader adoption and real-world application of scalable, intelligent blockchain solutions.

The Bonus Round will remain open for a limited time or until token allocation is completed.

