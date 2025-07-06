XRP’s 6-year outlook meets today’s opportunity — PBK Miner launches 10-day XRP mining solution

Los Angeles, California , July 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turning long-term speculation into short-term gains — PBK Miner has launched a new 10-day cloud mining contract that allows users to mine XRP with zero upfront cost and earn daily returns as the market continues to develop.

Ripple (XRP) Road to Trillionaires: Researcher Says 2018 Rally Was Just a Warm-Up

Looking ahead, XRP describes the coming wave of growth as “global,” “regulated,” and “scaled.” He noted that the conditions currently emerging — including increasing regulatory clarity and scalable blockchain infrastructure — set the stage for a larger market expansion than what was seen in 2018. He stressed that the previous XRP rally and the wealth it created for founders was just a “warm-up,” meaning that even greater wealth could be created over the next decade. In order to ride this new momentum, PBK Miner has launched a new 10-day XRP cloud mining contract, giving users a reliable way to earn XRP every day while they wait for future price breakouts. First-time users receive a $10 sign-up bonus, making it easy to start making money without any upfront investment.

Explore the new 10-day XRP mining contract now: https://pbkminer.com/

10-day contract, daily instant rewards.

Traditional mining is often costly and technically complex. But PBK Miner's cloud mining system changes that - it offers 100% remote access, AI-optimized performance, and daily returns. The newly released 10-day mining contract is perfect for cautious investors and experienced holders. By using the $10 sign-up bonus, users can immediately activate the plan and receive daily XRP rewards of $0.60 - all without spending their own funds. This approach makes it easier than ever to stay active in the XRP ecosystem while the long-term outlook continues to develop.





Key features of PBK Miner’s XRP cloud mining contract:

- Enterprise-Grade Security: Rest assured, your cryptocurrency is safe with our robust security measures.

- Predictable Daily Income: Earn reliable daily rewards determined by your selected contract.

- Customizable Contract Durations: Select a contract length that aligns perfectly with your financial objectives.

- Browser-Based Mining: Mine crypto conveniently from any location using just your browser or mobile app; no specialized hardware or skills are necessary.

Mining options for every type of XRP investor





Whether you are a first-time user or an experienced holder, PBK Miner has designed a wide range of XRP mining contracts for all experience levels:

$10 contract - 1 day - Earn $0.60 per day

$100 contract - 2 days - Earn $3.50 per day

$500 contract - 5 days - Earn $6.50 per day

$1000 contract - 10 days - Earn $13.50 per day

$5,000 contract - 30 days - Earn $77.50 per day

$30,000 contract - 50 days - Earn $525.00 per day

For those who believe in XRP's six-year growth but want to make progress every day, these plans offer a smart, low-risk way to participate and passively grow their holdings.

Click here to explore more contracts, all of which support XRP mining.

How is PBK Miner's XRP mining contract different?

- AI Optimization

A proprietary AI-driven engine optimizes mining operations in real time, maintaining stable returns even during periods of low market activity and high volatility.

- 100% remote mining

Mining contracts can be activated instantly, without the need for physical equipment or technical setup. PBK Miner's fully remote system ensures seamless access from anywhere in the world, allowing for a worry-free experience.

- Principal Guarantee

All investment funds are fully protected. At the end of each contract period, the initial investment will be returned in full, giving you peace of mind and financial security.

- Stable Daily Returns

The contracts are structured to provide a reliable daily income, helping to minimize the risk of long-term market volatility and supporting the generation of a stable passive return.

How to start making money with PBK Miner?

1. Register an account – Get an instant $10 bonus and daily login bonus.

Click here to register and join the PBK Miner mining community.

Choose a contract – start with the 10-day plan or explore other tiers. Start mining - you can just sit back and the system will mine XRP and pay you every 24 hours.

As XRP matures, mining methods become smarter.

Since its establishment in 2019, PBK Miner has been committed to helping users around the world earn passive cryptocurrency income through remote, secure, and AI-based cloud mining services. The platform supports multiple currencies such as XRP, BTC, SOL, DOGE, etc., and is designed for novices and professionals who want to increase their assets without complex settings or large capital requirements.

A spokesperson for PBK Miner said: “As XRP returns to the top ranks of crypto assets, holders are asking what to do next. Our 10-day mining contracts offer a low-risk, high-access way for users to benefit from the long-term future of XRP while receiving an immediate yield.”

The next six years may be uncertain, but your next 10 days are not. Start mining XRP

Visit https://pbkminer.com/ now

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or a trading recommendation. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and may result in loss of funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.

Media Contact:

Alison Evans

PBK Miner

info@pbkminer.com