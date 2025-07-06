With Debt Concerns Mounting, Resurfacing Presentation from Jim Rickards Suggests U.S. May Already Own What It Needs to Fund Trump’s Economic Revival

Washington, D.C., July 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As negotiations intensify over how to pay for President Trump’s sweeping economic legislation—dubbed the “Big Beautiful Bill” by those close to the administration—a released presentation from economic strategist Jim Rickards details a resource that could ensure this needed windfall does not come in the form of taxes or borrowing at all.

Instead, Rickards discusses a hidden reserve of national wealth that has remained buried—both literally and politically—for generations. And now, for the first time in half a century, the doors may be opening.

A Financial Resource Buried in the American West

Rickards’ presentation outlines the vast holdings of critical materials beneath federally owned land—resources essential for energy, defense, technology, and modern infrastructure. While the U.S. Geological Survey has long documented these deposits, Rickards says their potential value has never been fully recognized as a financial tool.

According to the presentation, this resource base spans across every state, with extraordinary concentrations in key regions. “$516 billion is here in the Salton Sea area of California… $3.1 trillion is held in Nome, Alaska. And $7.35 trillion is here, in Midland, Texas” .

He says that what’s most remarkable isn’t the size—but the fact that it’s never been touched. “The nature of this ‘trust’, as I call it, is such that politicians haven’t been able to raid it… which has allowed it to grow untouched… for decades” .

An Alternative to Debt, Hidden in Plain Sight

Rather than relying on new bond issuances or foreign capital, Rickards proposes that America’s next economic chapter be funded using what it already owns. “We’ve had this rich “endowment” right under our feet… yet for years, we refused to touch it”.

He insists this is not a stimulus check or a new federal program. “It’s not some kind of government program like those COVID relief checks a few years back,” Rickards says. “But it is a chance for the average American to become richer than they ever imagined”.

Trump’s Shift Toward Domestic Wealth

The presentation positions Trump’s current resource policies as a historic pivot. Rickards notes that, unlike past presidents who kept these resources off-limits, Trump is now unlocking them.

“Trump is re-opening our mineral-rich Federal Lands. And fast-tracking companies that could recover trillions of dollars’ worth of resources, right here in America” .

Even Trump’s own comments suggest a new direction. “There are certain areas where we have great, raw earth… and we’re not allowed to use it because of the environment. I’m going to open them up,” Trump said.

Projects Delayed for Generations Now Moving Forward

Rickards points to specific projects—some sitting dormant for decades—as early signs of movement. “The Resolution Copper Mine has been sitting for 29 years… Pebble Mine in Alaska has been stalled since 1990… and Thacker Pass Lithium Mine in Nevada has been blocked since 1978” .

He says the barriers were never technical—they were political. “For the past 50 years, fake-experts have strangled us from within the government,” he says. “They tied us down with reams of regulation” .

Now, that’s changing. “We know exactly where these minerals are. We know they’re worth trillions of dollars. And now—for the first time in half a century—we can go get them” .

A Moment of Reckoning

Rickards says that this moment is not just about policy—it’s about recognizing what America already has. “America is anything BUT broke,” he writes. “And if you understand what’s bound to happen next? You could watch your own net worth soar in the years ahead” .

He emphasizes that the resource isn’t theoretical or abstract. It’s real, verifiable, and already owned by the American public. “It’s not earmarked for any specific individual,” Rickards clarifies. “I’m just trying to use terminology that will make the most sense to viewers” .

About Jim Rickards

Jim Rickards is a former advisor to the White House, CIA, Pentagon, and U.S. Treasury. He played a key role in the original Petrodollar Accord and has been involved in the federal response to numerous global crises.