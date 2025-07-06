London, July 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With Bitcoin currently trading at $107,000 — up 60% year-to-date—many U.S.-based mining operations are facing existential threats as single-coin production costs soar to $137,000. In stark contrast, BJMINING, the UK-based cloud mining giant founded in 2015, has reduced its breakeven threshold to $68,000 by leveraging AI-powered dynamic energy networks. Operating more than 60 mining farms globally—100% powered by renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, geothermal, and hydro—BJMINING now serves over 5 million users across 180+ countries and has emerged as a premier ESG-compliant target for institutional capital.





The 2025 Hashrate War: Survival Through AI and Green Innovation

(1) Crisis of Inverted Margins

Electricity Pricing Power: Electricity accounts for 75% of mining operation costs. In regions where prices exceed $0.12/kWh, over 40% of small and medium-sized mining farms have shut down.

Profit Compression: Despite a 47% increase in global hashrate since the 2024 halving, block rewards have dropped to 3.125 BTC—bringing marginal profits dangerously close to zero.

Seasonal Opportunity: Historical data shows a 70% probability of Bitcoin price increases in July. A breakout above $116,000 could potentially triple cloud mining returns.

(2) BJMINING’s AI-Powered Energy Arbitrage Engine

By dynamically reallocating computational workloads to regions with the lowest operational costs, BJMINING achieves a 42% reduction in energy-related expenses per unit of computing power. Highlights include:

Midnight Hydropower in Norway: $0.028/kWh by leveraging off-peak grid loads

Icelandic Geothermal: Stable year-round supply at $0.04/kWh

Heat Recovery in Canada: Community heating technology slashes energy waste by 30% and earns government-backed carbon credits

The Foundation of Trust: Triple-Layer Certification and Frictionless Experience

Certification Dimension Backing Institution User Value Carbon-Neutral Operations United Nations Certification Compliant with ESG fund requirements Full Asset Insurance AIG (American International Group) Protection against hackers and natural disasters Security Defense McAfee® + Cloudflare® 99.99% DDoS protection success rate

Transparency Engine: All mining operations and revenue distributions are verifiable on-chain.

2025 Contract Yield Matrix (July Performance Test)

CEO William Thomas launches tiered hedging contracts with zero management fees and multi-currency payment support:

Contract Project Investment Amount The term Total revenue WhatsMiner M50S+ $100 2days $100+$6 WhatsMiner M60S++ $600 7days $600+$52.50 Avalon Miner A1566 $1,200 15days $1,200+$234 WhatsMiner M66S+ $5,800 30days $5,800+$2,610 Antminer L7 $12,000 40days $12,000+$8,160 ANTSPACE HD5 $96,000 54days $96,000+$119,232

“Our AI processes 170,000 energy data points per second—10,000 times more efficient than manual operations.”

— William Thomas, CEO of BJMINING

Technology Moat: Surpassing Human Limits

AI Forecasting System: Anticipates hashrate surges 12 hours in advance, boosting returns by 19.7%.

Auto-Reinvestment: Reinvestment efficiency is 23% higher than manual operations, ensuring no missed gains during bull markets.

XRP/DOGE Payments: Cross-border settlements in under 2 minutes, enabling seamless DeFi yield scenarios.

Industry Inflection Point: Retail Hashpower Migrates to AI Platforms

According to Bitdeer, 35% of retail mining hashpower is expected to shift to AI-optimized platforms by 2026. With a decade of operational experience, BJMINING sets the new benchmark:

Frictionless Onboarding: DOGE/XRP payments activate within 120 seconds; new users receive a $15 welcome bonus.

Volatility-Resistant Architecture: Multi-currency mining (BTC/DOGE/XRP) automatically balances yield fluctuations.

Global Consensus: Over 60 mining farms span Kazakhstan (nuclear energy at $0.03/kWh), Norway, and other low-cost energy regions.

How to get started-

Register on https://bjmining.com/xml/index.html#/register

Choose a Contract: Supports instant settlements in BTC, DOGE, XRP, and 10+ other cryptocurrencies.

Start Mining your favourite currency with easy withdrawal.





Official Website: https://bjmining.com

App Download: https://bjmining.com/xml/index.html#/app

Since its founding in the UK in 2015, BJMINING has continuously integrated low-cost green energy networks worldwide. With over 60 mining farms strategically located in resource-rich regions such as Iceland (geothermal), Norway (hydropower), and Kazakhstan (nuclear), the company has built a dual moat of AI-powered energy scheduling and zero-carbon mining. Over the past decade, BJMINING has served more than 5 million users, with over 500,000 active miners operating daily.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.



