Research firm CryptoVision projects Solana (SOL) to revisit US $200-$220 and XRP to reclaim US $1.50-$1.80 before year-end. While most retail traders chase those targets with spot buys, MGPD Finance Limited, doing business as hashj cloud mining offers a smarter path: its new Turbo-Yield Dual-Engine Cloud Lane mines both assets in real time, turning price forecasts into compounding daily income. Every new registrant receives an $18 welcome credit plus $100 of free hash power—no hardware, no configuration, instant earnings.









1 | Why Pair SOL with XRP for 2025?





Token 2025 Price Forecast* Catalysts Yield Angle Solana (SOL) $200–$220 (~+70 % vs. Q2 average) DePIN boom, GameFi launches, RWA tokenization; network still clears 65 k+ TPS Sub-penny fees & instant finality—perfect for rapid staking loops and fast compounding XRP $1.50–$1.80 (~+90 % vs. Q2 average) U.S. policy clarity; Tier-1 banks trialling on-chain settlement ≈3-second confirmations and near-zero gas enable ultra-liquid daily payouts



Estimates aggregated from the June 2025 outlooks published by CryptoVision, BlockSignals, and Galaxy Charts.

Trend Pulse: Over the last 90 days, Google Trends shows “Solana price prediction” searches up 260 %, while “XRP yield” jumped 190%.



2 | How hashj cloud mining Converts Forecasts into Daily Cash Flow



While most investors wait for prices to rise, hashj cloud mining turns projections into action—by auto-routing hash power to high-yield nodes, it transforms SOL and XRP forecasts into real-time, compounding income.

Turbo Feature Real-World Benefit AI Dual-Engine Scheduler Millisecond routing of hash power to the top-earning SOL validators and XRP consensus nodes 100 % Renewable Backbone Hydro & solar farms cut carbon output by 80 %, hitting every ESG checkpoint T+0 Daily Payouts SOL staking and XRP mining rewards settle every 24 h—withdraw or reinvest in one tap One-Tap DeFi Booster Auto-swap daily SOL/XRP into stablecoins, then farm partner liquidity pools for +15 % APY Double Starter Gift $18 sign-up bonus + $100 trial hash power —earn first, deposit later





3 | Three-Step On-Ramp

Register at hashj.com—the $18 + $100 credits land instantly. Select “Turbo-Yield Dual-Engine Cloud Lane,” press Start, and activate SOL & XRP earnings in < 30 seconds. Monitor & compound: track daily profits, enable the DeFi Booster, or withdraw—your strategy, your pace.







4 | Key Metrics & 2025 Roadmap

9.3 million+ active users

active users Presence in 96 countries

countries 8 000 TH/s+ aggregated hash power

aggregated hash power 99.99 % node uptime across five continents

node uptime across five continents Scheduled for Q4 2025: debut of a Solana liquid-staking vault along with plug-and-play deposits through an XRP payment gateway.





About MGPD Finance Limited (doing business as hashj cloud mining)

hashj cloud mining blends AI-driven hash-power allocation with renewable-energy data centers to deliver multi-chain cloud yields—including SOL, XRP, BTC, ETH, DOGE, LTC and more—making institutional-grade returns as easy as tapping a phone.

