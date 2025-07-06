PBK Miner Launches New Short-Term Crypto Mining Contracts for Passive Income Seekers

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PBK Miner, a trusted name in cloud-based cryptocurrency mining, has officially launched a suite of short-term mining contracts designed to help everyday users earn passive income without upfront technical complexity or hardware investment. With a global user base of over 8.5 million and operations across 183 countries, PBK Miner is rapidly expanding access to simple, secure, and sustainable crypto mining.





The new contracts are aimed at giving users faster returns with low entry costs, making the platform more inclusive for both newcomers and experienced investors. With contracts starting from as low as $10, users can now mine popular cryptocurrencies like BTC, XRP, ETH, DOGE, and USDT over flexible terms ranging from 1 to 50 days.

What Makes PBK Miner Stand Out

Short-Term Mining Contracts

PBK Miner's latest offering allows users to earn daily income with fixed returns and full principal payout at contract maturity. These new plans include a variety of durations and investment levels, including:

$100 XRP Plan – 2 Days – Earn $3.50 daily





$1,000 XRP Plan – 10 Days – Earn $13.50 daily





$5,000 XRP Plan – 30 Days – Earn $77.50 daily





$10,000 XRP Plan – 45 Days – Earn $165 daily





All mining contracts are backed by real-time data from the platform’s infrastructure and optimized through AI for consistent profitability.

Generous Referral Bonuses

PBK Miner offers a multi-level referral program where users earn commissions from inviting others. Referrers receive a 5% bonus on the investment amount of each new user, along with additional rewards as their referral network grows. It’s a meaningful way to increase earnings while promoting the platform within your community. Secure and Green Infrastructure

User assets are protected through Cloudflare and McAfee-secured infrastructure, and all mining operations are powered by renewable energy, aligning with the platform’s eco-conscious mission. PBK Miner operates globally via high-performance data centers with 99.9% uptime. Free Daily Mining Trial

Every new user receives a $10 daily trial contract that earns $0.60 per day — no deposit needed. It’s a zero-risk opportunity to test the platform’s mining capabilities before committing to larger investments.

Who Should Use PBK Miner?

PBK Miner is ideal for:

Beginners seeking passive income without technical know-how





seeking passive income without technical know-how Crypto investors looking for stable, short-term returns





looking for stable, short-term returns Global users in need of mobile-friendly and multilingual platforms





in need of mobile-friendly and multilingual platforms Environmentally conscious individuals who value sustainable mining





who value sustainable mining Anyone interested in earning with referrals and zero hidden fees





How to Get Started

Visit pbkminer.com

Create an account — takes less than a minute Activate a free trial or choose a mining contract Start earning daily returns and referral bonuses





About PBK Miner

Founded in 2019, PBK Miner is a leading cloud mining platform committed to transparency, sustainability, and user empowerment. Serving millions of users worldwide, the company continues to innovate in decentralized finance by offering easy access to mining for all, without the cost or complexity of traditional mining setups.

For media inquiries, contact:

Alison Evans

PBK Miner

info@pbkminer.com

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.