Ripple is applying for a national bank charter, LET Mining creates more value for XRP holders

New York City, NY, July 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ripple (XRP) has ended its battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and is getting rid of the supervision of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Garlinghouse tweeted: "True to our long-standing compliance roots, @Ripple is applying for a national bank charter from the OCC," he added, "If approved, we would have both state (via NYDFS) and federal oversight, a new (and unique!) benchmark for trust in the stablecoin market."





Against this backdrop, the LET Mining cloud mining platform provides XRP users with a way to participate that is both compliant with regulatory direction and can generate stable profits. Allow users to create more value for XRP through the LET Mining cloud mining service.

If Ripple Labs has any trump card, it is that it may be the most capital-rich cryptocurrency company in the world. If Ripple successfully obtains a national banking license, it will become the first crypto payment company licensed by a federal agency in the United States. This is not only a huge encouragement to the stablecoin market, but also directly enhances the credibility, use and legitimacy of XRP - this is good news for all crypto users.

And LET Mining is precisely under this compliance wave, providing users with a safer and more transparent passive income platform.

How does LET Mining achieve income?

LET Mining maximizes revenue through the following mechanisms:

✅ AI computing power scheduling system: dynamically adjust mining strategies according to market difficulty and coin price

✅ Multi-node deployment: Global distributed servers ensure mining efficiency and stability

✅ Green energy drive: reduce operating costs and increase user revenue space

✅ Referral reward system: invite friends to get up to 3% additional rebate

How XRP holders can create revenue through LET Mining

1. Log in to the website https://letmining.com/ to register an account, and you can get a $12 reward after successful registration

2. Choose a cloud computing power contract that suits the user's investment strategy. Users have the following options (minimum 50XRP to participate)

●Experience Contract: Investment amount: $100, contract period: 2 days, daily income of $4, expiration income: $100 + $8

●BTC Classic Hash Power: Investment amount: $500, contract period: 5 days, daily income of $6, expiration income: $500 + $30

●DOGE Classic Hash Power: Investment amount: $3,500, contract period: 24 days, daily income of $50.4, expiration income: $3,500 + $1,209.6

●BTC Advanced Hash Power: Investment amount: $5,000, contract period: 30 days, daily income of $76, expiration income: $5,000 + $2,280

●BTC Advanced Hash Power: Investment amount: $10,000, contract period: 45 days, daily income of $173, expiration income: $10,000 + $7,785

(Click here to view more high-yield contract details)

3. Automatically obtain revenue every day and withdraw funds at any time

Start mining with XRP to "empower" assets

Although XRP itself cannot mine, LET Mining supports using XRP to activate contracts, purchase computing power, and participate in cloud mining of other currencies (such as BTC, LTC, DOGE). This model not only provides a new value channel for XRP holders, but also provides users with a way to steadily increase value in a compliant path.

Today, as the regulatory environment for XRP becomes increasingly clear, using its legal and compliant funding path to launch LET Mining computing power contracts will be the "ace combination" in asset management strategies.

As Ripple actively applies for a U.S. national banking license, XRP is gradually moving towards the core position of the mainstream financial system. In this wave of cryptocurrency compliance and financial integration, LET Mining is providing XRP holders with a new path to release value.

Through LET Mining cloud mining, users do not need to rely on traditional mining mechanisms, and can also make XRP the key to start digital wealth growth. Compliance is the direction, action is the beginning - now is the best time to use XRP to expand passive income opportunities.

Official website: https://letmining.com/

Contact email: info@letmining.com

APP download: https://letmining.com/xml/index.html#/app





Attachment