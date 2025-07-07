Abinopharm, Inc. and EGT Synbio Announce Successful Human Clinical Trials on Oral L-Ergothioneine (Dr.Ergo®) for Skin Health

SHELTON, Conn., July 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abinopharm, Inc., an innovative nutritional and biopharmaceutical company based in Shelton, Connecticut, USA, is pleased to announce that its partner, EGT Synbio, headquartered in Shanghai, China, has successfully completed two human clinical trials evaluating the effects of oral L-ergothioneine (Dr.Ergo®) on skin health. Abinopharm, Inc. is the exclusive U.S. collaborator and distributor for EGT Synbio’s premium L-ergothioneine product, Dr.Ergo®.

L-Ergothioneine was first isolated in 1909 by French chemist Charles Tanret from the ergot fungus (Claviceps purpurea), giving the compound its name: “ergo” from ergot and “thioneine” denoting a sulfur-containing compound. Although ergothioneine is found in many plants and animals, it cannot be synthesized by them and must be acquired from fungi—especially mushrooms—and certain bacteria. In humans, dietary intake of mushrooms, particularly shiitake, maitake, and oyster mushrooms, which contain 10–13 mg/100 g dry weight, is the main source.

For many years, the biological significance of ergothioneine remained obscure. This changed in 2005 when Professor Günther Gündemann discovered the ergothioneine-specific transporter OCTN1 (SLC22A4), which facilitates its accumulation in nearly all human tissues, particularly in the bone marrow, liver, kidneys, red blood cells, brain, eyes, and skin.

Professor Barry Halliwell, a pioneer in the study of reactive oxygen species (ROS) and oxidative stress, later identified ergothioneine as one of the most potent natural antioxidants. He demonstrated its role in mitigating oxidative damage and inflammation—factors contributing to conditions such as neurodegenerative diseases (e.g., Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s), cardiovascular disorders, and liver disease. Studies have also shown that ergothioneine has high bioavailability, a long half-life in the human body, and offers cellular protection—particularly within mitochondria—thereby helping maintain cognitive function, reduce inflammation, and support healthy longevity.

In 2018, renowned biochemist Professor Bruce Ames proposed that ergothioneine be classified as a “longevity vitamin”—a micronutrient not essential for immediate survival but vital for long-term health and healthy aging. He suggested that low levels of ergothioneine may accelerate aging and increase the risk of chronic diseases.

A Nutrient for Radiant and Resilient Skin

Ergothioneine is a multifunctional skincare nutrient known for its antioxidant power, anti-inflammatory effects, and UV protection. It protects skin cell components—lipids, DNA, and proteins—from oxidative damage and premature aging, helps prevent photoaging (e.g., sunspots, collagen breakdown), soothes redness and inflammation (e.g., acne, eczema, sensitive skin), promotes even skin tone and radiance, supports collagen synthesis and elasticity, and enhances skin hydration.

While ergothioneine has been used topically in cosmetic products for years, a 2024 Japanese clinical study confirmed its effectiveness as an oral "beauty-from-within" ingredient. In this study, participants who consumed a hiratake (oyster mushroom) tablet containing 25 mg of ergothioneine daily experienced significant improvements in facial skin moisture and overall skin condition (Frontiers in Medicine, 2024).

New Clinical Results with Dr.Ergo®

Abinopharm and EGT Synbio now report results from two human clinical trials evaluating the efficacy of Dr.Ergo® L-ergothioneine for skin health:

Open-label trial in China (2023):

Nineteen healthy participants consumed 25 mg of Dr.Ergo® daily for four weeks. Dermatological assessments using the VISIA imaging system revealed visible improvements in skin pores, wrinkles, UV spots, brown spots, and porphyrins. No adverse effects were reported. Results were published in the American Journal of Biomedical Science & Research (DOI: 10.34297/AJBSR.2023.20.002779). Double-blind, placebo-controlled trial in Japan (2024):

Conducted by the Japan Clinical Trial Association (JACTA), this 8-week study enrolled 66 healthy women aged 35 to 59. Participants received 30 mg of Dr.Ergo® daily. Skin parameters including brightness, tone, melanin, erythema, gloss, elasticity, and spots were measured using scientific instruments and questionnaires. After 8 weeks, participants showed statistically significant improvements (p < 0.01) in brightness, elasticity, melanin levels, erythema, wrinkles, and skin gloss. No significant adverse events were reported. Details available at ClinicalTrials.gov - NCT06886061.





Quality and Safety Commitment

Dr.Ergo® is produced using a patented full enzymatic fermentation process (EP 4520819A1) under strict cGMP standards. It has been granted U.S. FDA GRAS (Generally Recognized as Safe) status, NSF GMP certification, HACCP compliance, and HALAL certification. The product adheres to ICH quality guidelines, with purity and optical purity >99.9%. All impurities, heavy metals, and microbial levels are controlled within USP limits.

About EGT Synbio

EGT Synbio pioneers biological solutions for anti-aging. Its scientific team develops clinically validated compounds, including the premium Dr.Ergo® L-Ergothioneine—an odorless, stable crystal ingredient used by global brands and certified by U.S. GRAS, EU Novel Food, and NSF. In 2024, EGT Synbio launched EquoPro™ (S)-Equol and Dr.SPD™ Spermidine Hydrochloride, expanding its offerings in dietary supplements, skincare, and pharmaceuticals. Its ingredients are now widely used across functional foods, luxury beauty, and medical-grade nutrition.

About Abinopharm, Inc.

Abinopharm, Inc. is a U.S.-based nutritional and biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing premium health products in the U.S. and globally. Its nutritional division specializes in longevity ingredients, partnering with leading academic and industry experts. The company’s NMN ingredient (AbinoNutra®NMN) holds Self-Affirmed GRAS status and has been clinically validated in collaboration with Professor Andrea Maier. Other flagship ingredients include L-Ergothioneine (Dr.Ergo®), Fisetin (BeFisetin®), Urolithin A, CaAKG, Spermidine (Dr.SPD™), S-Equol (EquoPro™), and Hydroxytyrosol. Abinopharm offers regulatory support (e.g., GRAS, NPN), as well as private-label solutions for supplements made in the U.S., Canada, and Europe.

