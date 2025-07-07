Lightchain AI Opens Final Bonus Round Following $21M Presale Completion and Ecosystem Tool Launch





SHREWSBURY, United Kingdom, July 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightchain AI , the decentralized AI Layer 1 protocol, has officially entered its final Bonus Round after completing all 15 presale stages and securing over $21 million in early contributions. Priced at a fixed $0.007125, the Bonus Round gives developers and early supporters one last opportunity to acquire LCAI tokens before the upcoming mainnet launch in July.

The Bonus Round marks more than a token sale milestone—it coincides with the rollout of key infrastructure designed to fuel developer participation and decentralized activity across the Lightchain ecosystem.

Meme Launchpad Goes Live

As part of its roadmap execution, Lightchain AI has launched its Meme Launchpad, a toolset enabling creators to deploy meme tokens directly on Lightchain’s native network. Projects benefit from built-in liquidity support, optimized transaction costs, and instant exposure to a growing on-chain community. This launch positions Lightchain as a home for creative and experimental use cases while demonstrating the network’s real-world readiness.

Public Repositories and Builder Tools Set for Deployment

The project’s GitHub repositories are preparing to go live, offering transparent access to its Artificial Intelligence Virtual Machine (AIVM), Proof-of-Intelligence consensus model, and cross-chain infrastructure. Accompanying APIs and SDKs are being finalized for developers eager to build applications, tools, and DeFi protocols tailored to AI-enhanced execution.

The network’s architecture also includes gas optimization features that automatically adjust transaction fees based on AI task complexity, improving usability while supporting high-throughput AI processing.

Tokenomics Built for Sustainability

Lightchain AI’s tokenomics model reinforces long-term utility. Of the total token supply, 40% is allocated to presale participants, 28.5% to staking rewards, and 26.5% toward liquidity, marketing, development, and grants. Notably, the originally reserved 5% team allocation has been fully redirected to ecosystem growth, developer incentives, and community contributions—reinforcing the platform’s decentralized and community-first approach.

Mainnet Launch on the Horizon

With validator onboarding underway and contributor nodes in testing, Lightchain AI is on track for a July 2025 mainnet launch. The Bonus Round, currently in progress, is expected to close shortly before deployment.

Supporters and developers can access token information, whitepaper documentation, and project details via official channels:

Website: https://lightchain.ai

Whitepaper: https://lightchain.ai/lightchain-whitepaper.pdf

Twitter: https://x.com/LightchainAI

Telegram: https://t.me/LightchainProtocol

Contact:

SHAJAN SKARIA

media@lightchain.ai

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Lightchain AI. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed.Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dbe6c2f6-787d-48ad-94d3-317af7538602