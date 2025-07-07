Global Digital Economy Collaboration Forum Held in Beijing as Part of GDEC 2025

BEIJING, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On July 3, 2025, the Global Digital Economy Collaboration Forum -- one of the key events of the 2025 Global Digital Economy Conference (GDEC 2025) -- was held in Beijing. Under the theme "Sail Together, Thrive Together," the forum aimed to build a platform for international exchange, promote collaborative project innovation, and establish a hub for industrial cooperation. It explored distinctive service models for digital economy enterprises going global and served as a driving force for international innovation collaboration.

Distinguished international guests attended the event, including Zhao Houlin, Honorary President of the Global Digital Economy City Alliance, former Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), and Senior Advisor to the China Association of Communications Enterprises; Francis Gurry, President of the Global Digital Economy City Alliance, former Director General of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), and Co-Chair of the Advisory Board of the UN Sustainable Development Goals and Leadership Development Center; Qiao Zhan, Deputy Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in China; and Michael Campbell Hooker, Ambassador of Nicaragua to China. Over 800 representatives from digital economy enterprises, including IBM, Thales, and Yonyou, gathered for the event.

As a core segment of GDEC 2025, this was the first forum to focus specifically on the themes of digital economy globalization and international cooperation. Participants held in-depth discussions around pressing topics such as "Digital Transformation Opportunities in Emerging Markets," "Empowering Sustainable Development through International Organizations," and "Going Global: Practices of Chinese Digital Enterprises."

During the keynote sessions, representatives from the World Intellectual Property Organization, the Embassy of Malaysia in China, the Indonesian education sector, the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT), Beijing's Daxing District, iSoftStone, and other institutions shared insights from various perspectives, including policy leadership, industrial practices, international collaboration, academic research, and enterprise innovation. Their contributions offered diverse perspectives and strategic insights into how enterprises can achieve integration and innovation in the context of globalization, while also providing a platform for countries to advance cross-sector cooperation in the digital economy.

At the forum, a joint signing ceremony was held for the UNDP Beijing Digital-Friendly and Sustainable Digital Economy Innovation Demonstration Project Document by representatives of four parties: the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the China International Center for Economic and Technical Exchanges under the Ministry of Commerce, the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Economy and Information Technology, and Daxing District People's Government of Beijing Municipality.

Additionally, the Beijing Innovation Service Hub for Digital Economy Enterprise Going Global signed strategic cooperation agreements with 16 leading enterprises, including China Silk Road Group Co., Ltd., China Digital Culture Group Co., Ltd., and Global Infotech Co., Ltd. The participating companies include Fortune Global 500 firms, central and state-owned enterprises, listed companies, national high-tech enterprises, and specialized and innovative SMEs. The total value of the agreements exceeded 10 billion yuan.

The International Alliance for Digital Economy Going Global Services was officially launched at the forum. The first group of members includes 24 domestic and international business associations and Fortune 500 companies such as the EU–Sino Enterprises Association, the Export-Import Bank of China, China Telecom, Li Auto, and KPMG.

Source: 2025 Global Digital Economy Conference