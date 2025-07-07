Mastercard collaborates with Eastern Bank PLC and IDEX Biometrics to launch its global first biometric metal credit card in Bangladesh

The new card combines cutting-edge biometric authentication with the sophistication of a metal design, offering both enhanced security and premium user experience for cardholders.

Dhaka, Bangladesh, 7th July 2025: Mastercard has collaborated with Eastern Bank PLC to introduce its first biometric metal credit card, marking a significant leap forward in Bangladesh’s payment technology landscape. As part of the ultra-premium World Elite Mastercard portfolio, this innovative card combines cutting-edge biometric authentication with the sophistication of a metal design, offering both enhanced security and premium user experience. Co-powered by IDEX Biometrics, Kona I, and Infineon Technologies, the launch reflects a shared commitment to driving secure, seamless, and future-ready payment experiences in the country.

The new card will empower Mastercard cardholders to authenticate in-store purchases effortlessly using just their fingerprint—eliminating the need for PINs or signatures. Leveraging advanced biometric technology, it’ll ensure that only the authorized user can complete the transaction, safeguarding sensitive financial data and setting a new benchmark for secure, premium payment experiences.

With cardholder data securely stored directly on the card, transactions will be authenticated through the user’s fingerprint—adding a powerful layer of protection against fraud. One of the most user-friendly features of the new card will be its seamless enrollment process—cardholders can conveniently register their fingerprint from the comfort of home using a kit provided by the bank.

Enhancing its security credentials further, the card will be equipped with Mastercard Identity Theft Protection, a robust feature that continuously scans the web for signs of identity fraud, offering cardholders proactive and comprehensive protection.

Ali Reza Iftekhar, Managing Director & CEO, Eastern Bank PLC, said, “Eastern Bank PLC is pioneering the payment landscape in Bangladesh, confirming its leadership and innovation positioning. This IDEX Biometrics solution will provide a first-class payment experience and a new payment standard, powering secure contactless transactions in the country.”

Syed Mohammad Kamal, Country Manager, Bangladesh, Mastercard, said, “Mastercard is delighted to collaborate with Eastern Bank PLC to launch its first biometric metal card in Bangladesh. This groundbreaking innovation reaffirms Mastercard’s leadership in redefining the future of payments—where cutting-edge security meets seamless convenience. By embedding fingerprint authentication into a sleek metal card, Mastercard has set a new benchmark for premium cardholders who demand both sophistication and safety. Beyond its advanced technology, the World Elite Mastercard credit card will unlock a host of exclusive privileges, delivering an elevated experience that reflects the evolving expectations of today’s discerning consumers.”

Anders Storbraten, CEO, IDEX Biometrics, said, “We are excited that the IDEX Biometrics technology is part of this major milestone for the industry. This is a big win for customers, who can benefit from secure, seamless and highly innovative payment solutions. The biometric metal card from EBL brings it all together.”

Tolgahan Yildiz, Head of Trusted Mobile Connectivity and Transactions Product Line, Infineon Technologies, said, “With our ongoing commitment to the smart card market and investment in innovation, we're proud to enable the launch of this biometric metal card solution.”

This exclusive World Elite Mastercard credit card will also unlock a host of premium privileges through Mastercard’s Priceless Specials platform, such as:

A complimentary one-night stay at luxury hotels

A free gourmet meal at top restaurants across Asia Pacific

Exclusive rooftop dining at CÉ LA VI, Marina Bay Sands, Singapore, plus a SG$100 voucher

Access to over 46 premium golf clubs, including TPC® courses operated by the PGA TOUR

The new card will also enable additional perks for cardholders, including:

Global data roaming with Flexiroam

Discounted car rentals from Hertz

USD 1,000 off Uniworld river cruises

Fast-track elite memberships with hotel loyalty programs like GHA DISCOVERY, HoteLux, Wyndham Rewards, and I Prefer

Further, cardholders will gain access to exclusive and specially curated experiences through Mastercard’s globally renowned Priceless platform. They will also be able to enjoy complimentary access to over 1,300 airport lounges worldwide through Mastercard’s LoungeKey program, along with access to select domestic lounges—ensuring comfort and convenience wherever they travel.

To elevate the experience even further, a 24/7 concierge service will be available to cardholders, ensuring seamless assistance and effortless access to the finest experiences around the globe—from last-minute reservations to curated travel recommendations.

