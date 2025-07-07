Transaction in own shares

ISIN: GB00BLDRH360
07 July 2025

LEI number: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

OSB GROUP PLC (the “Company”)
Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces that on 04 July 2025 it had purchased a total of 20,404 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each (the "ordinary shares") on the London Stock Exchange, CBOE BXE and CBOE CXE, through the Company's broker Citigroup Global Markets Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.

 London Stock ExchangeCBOE BXECBOE CXE
Number of ordinary shares purchased20,404--
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)527.00p--
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)525.00p--
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)526.14p--

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 13 March 2025.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 364,739,113 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 364,739,113.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Issuer NameOSB GROUP PLC
LEI213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
ISINGB00BLDRH360
Intermediary NameCitigroup Global Markets Limited
Intermediary CodeSBILGB2L
Timezone GMT+1
CurrencyGBP


Transaction Date Trade TimeCurrencyVolumePriceTrading VenueTransaction ID
04-07-202516:24:06GBp638527.00XLONxeaN$huMHKy
04-07-202515:50:52GBp313526.50XLONxeaN$huMTsG
04-07-202515:50:52GBp759527.00XLONxeaN$huMTsI
04-07-202514:59:34GBp535527.00XLONxeaN$huM0OR
04-07-202514:46:00GBp700526.50XLONxeaN$huMFb@
04-07-202514:46:00GBp95526.50XLONxeaN$huMFbw
04-07-202514:46:00GBp52526.50XLONxeaN$huMFby
04-07-202514:46:00GBp363526.00XLONxeaN$huMFb4
04-07-202514:41:10GBp363526.50XLONxeaN$huMCrJ
04-07-202514:33:21GBp153526.50XLONxeaN$huMDCk
04-07-202514:32:14GBp1,446526.50XLONxeaN$huMDJd
04-07-202514:32:14GBp210526.50XLONxeaN$huMDJi
04-07-202513:47:38GBp289525.00XLONxeaN$huNq6N
04-07-202513:47:38GBp256525.00XLONxeaN$huNq6P
04-07-202513:33:14GBp413525.00XLONxeaN$huNoek
04-07-202513:33:14GBp136525.00XLONxeaN$huNoem
04-07-202513:31:35GBp27525.50XLONxeaN$huNooo
04-07-202513:31:35GBp2525.50XLONxeaN$huNoos
04-07-202513:31:35GBp182525.50XLONxeaN$huNoow
04-07-202513:26:54GBp92525.50XLONxeaN$huNoO7
04-07-202513:26:54GBp103525.50XLONxeaN$huNoO9
04-07-202513:26:54GBp134525.50XLONxeaN$huNoOB
04-07-202513:26:54GBp276525.50XLONxeaN$huNoOD
04-07-202513:26:54GBp967525.50XLONxeaN$huNoOM
04-07-202513:08:47GBp178525.50XLONxeaN$huNnd5
04-07-202513:05:08GBp257525.50XLONxeaN$huNnz@
04-07-202513:05:08GBp79525.50XLONxeaN$huNnz0
04-07-202513:05:03GBp687526.50XLONxeaN$huNn$1
04-07-202513:05:03GBp363526.00XLONxeaN$huNn$7
04-07-202513:00:30GBp798526.50XLONxeaN$huNnVT
04-07-202513:00:30GBp38526.50XLONxeaN$huNnVV
04-07-202513:00:30GBp170526.50XLONxeaN$huNnUb
04-07-202512:37:40GBp138525.50XLONxeaN$huNyhJ
04-07-202512:37:40GBp166525.50XLONxeaN$huNyhL
04-07-202512:37:40GBp40525.50XLONxeaN$huNyhN
04-07-202512:35:51GBp153525.50XLONxeaN$huNyoK
04-07-202512:30:02GBp262525.00XLONxeaN$huNyOe
04-07-202512:30:02GBp419525.00XLONxeaN$huNyOk
04-07-202512:07:55GBp75525.00XLONxeaN$huNxBb
04-07-202512:07:55GBp384525.00XLONxeaN$huNxBZ
04-07-202512:07:10GBp117525.00XLONxeaN$huNxUD
04-07-202512:07:10GBp388525.00XLONxeaN$huNxUF
04-07-202512:02:03GBp21525.00XLONxeaN$huNuE1
04-07-202511:53:14GBp294525.00XLONxeaN$huNvvU
04-07-202511:51:49GBp567525.50XLONxeaN$huNv1x
04-07-202511:44:01GBp303525.50XLONxeaN$huNcp8
04-07-202511:43:00GBp547526.00XLONxeaN$huNcuY
04-07-202510:59:45GBp153526.50XLONxeaN$huNZYy
04-07-202510:59:44GBp223527.00XLONxeaN$huNZYG
04-07-202510:28:56GBp221526.50XLONxeaN$huNlby
04-07-202510:28:56GBp319527.00XLONxeaN$huNlb@
04-07-202509:52:30GBp247526.50XLONxeaN$huNec@
04-07-202509:52:30GBp11526.50XLONxeaN$huNec5
04-07-202509:52:30GBp332526.50XLONxeaN$huNec7
04-07-202509:32:52GBp194526.50XLONxeaN$huNNET
04-07-202509:32:11GBp279527.00XLONxeaN$huNNTT
04-07-202509:15:19GBp168526.50XLONxeaN$huNINR
04-07-202509:15:15GBp244527.00XLONxeaN$huNIGC
04-07-202509:15:15GBp485527.00XLONxeaN$huNIGL
04-07-202508:52:30GBp267526.00XLONxeaN$huNUVE
04-07-202508:52:30GBp577526.00XLONxeaN$huNUVK
04-07-202508:52:08GBp185526.50XLONxeaN$huNUO4
04-07-202508:48:12GBp312526.50XLONxeaN$huNVuc
04-07-202508:45:56GBp102526.50XLONxeaN$huNVVm
04-07-202508:45:56GBp386526.50XLONxeaN$huNVVo
04-07-202508:38:24GBp308526.50XLONxeaN$huNTmM
04-07-202508:38:24GBp443527.00XLONxeaN$huNTmO

