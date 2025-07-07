Elis: Disclosure of trading in own shares occured from June 30 to July 4, 2025

Disclosure of trading in own shares occurred

from June 30 to July 4, 2025

Saint-Cloud, July 7, 2025

In accordance with the regulations on share buybacks, in particular Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, Elis hereby declares the purchases of its own shares made from June 30 to July 4, 2025 under the buyback program authorized by the 24th resolution of the General Shareholders' Meeting of May 22, 2025 and announced on March 6, 2025:

Aggregated presentation:

Issuer name Issuer code

(LEI) Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total Volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired (in euros) Platform (MIC Code) ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/30/2025 FR0012435121 5,531 24.3746 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 07/01/2025 FR0012435121 24,830 24.2688 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 07/02/2025 FR0012435121 8,931 24.3103 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 07/02/2025 FR0012435121 1,316 24.2430 DXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 07/03/2025 FR0012435121 9,139 24.5099 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 07/03/2025 FR0012435121 3,915 24.4576 DXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 07/04/2025 FR0012435121 22,772 24.4143 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 07/04/2025 FR0012435121 18,992 24.3991 DXE Total 95,426 24.3699



The purpose of the own shares purchase operations is (i) to cover maturing performance share plans and to allocate free shares to employees as part of the contribution to the Elis for All 2025 international employee shareholding plan, and (ii) to be cancelled in accordance with the 26th resolution of the Combined General Meeting of May 22, 2025.

Contacts

Nicolas Buron

Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Charline Lefaucheux

Investor Relations

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 - charline.lefaucheux@elis.com

